Track and field athletes reveal community spirit

Photo submitted The Lake City Falcons track and field team of coach John Sheppard (back from left), Ian Bruneski, Aaron Osmond, Logan Dyer, Ciara Reid, Cole Rochefort, Ethan Reid, Ethan Jensen, Samuel Johnson, Skylogan Alphonse, Keanu Wells, Coach Chloe Menard and Raiden Lainchbury (bottom) are coming off a successful outing at the North Central Zone Championships May 14-15 in Prince George.

For Lake City Falcons track and field team head coach John Sheppard, this month’s North Central Zone Championships proved to be more than sports and competition for the team.

Team members Ethan Reid, Keanu Wells, Logan Dyer, Raiden Lainchbury, Ethan Jensen, Ian Bruneski, Skylogan Alphonse, Cole Rochefort, Samuel Johnson, Aaron Osmond, Ciara Reid and coaches Sheppard and Chloe Menard were in Prince George May 14-15 for the event, where Sheppard said athletes stepped up to not only display their athleticism, but also their character and sportsmanship.

“To watch all the hard work and practice pay off in the heat of competition is what I thought coaching was about, but at the zone finals the true heart and spirit of this team was revealed,” Sheppard said. “Their genuine care and support for each other were some of the highlights of this meet, along with the amazing performances and results.”

Sheppard pointed to acts transcending the world of sport — acts of genuine kindness — during the two-day event as his highlights.

“Student athletes continued to compliment each other on their skills and efforts at lunch, over dinner, in the hotel room and even cheering on other athletes from other teams who were struggling,” he said. “One of our athletes gave his large pizza to some gentlemen who were living on the street after they took the time to give us directions to the grocery store.”

He said it’s those moments of character that his athletes exhibited during the trip that made the whole experience worth it.

“I’m not sure how, or when, it happened but near the end of the second day everyone was so comfortable with each other that our senior runner, Ethan Jensen, said: ‘It’s nice how the team is like a big family and how we support each other.’”

Sheppard noted families and the community also helped make this year’s track and field season a successful one, including the “moms” who drove to events and cheered their children and the team on.

“Logan Dyer (Grade 9) is going to provincials for hammer throw because of the extra help from his grandfather,” Sheppard said. “And a huge thank you to Chloe Menard [jumping coach], who got two of our athletes to the provincials in Kelowna — Jensen (Grade 11, triple jump/long jump) and Raiden Lainchbury (Grade 9, triple jump).”

He also thanked the team’s throwing coach Andy Riegel and Paul Carnes, who took on a group of middle and distance runners, shaving off an average of six seconds off their times, collectively.

“It was a family and community effort and it is a family and community success,” Sheppard said. “I can’t thank everyone enough who helped along the way.”

Results from the track and field zone championships are as follows:

Boys 400-Metre Run Junior

3.) Ethan Reid (59.76)

9.) Keanu Wells (1:04.00)

Boys 1,500-Metre Run Junior

6.) Logan Dyer (4:56.06)

Boys 100-Metre Hurdles Junior

3.) Raiden Lainchbury (20.64)

Boys 110-Metre Hurdles Senior

2.) Ethan Jensen (20.26)

Boys 100-Metre Dash Senior

4.) Ethan Jensen (12.55)

Boys 800-Metre Run Junior

9.) Logan Dyer – 2:29.79

12.) Ian Bruneski (2:41.06)

13.) Skylogan Alphonse (2:42.58)

Boys 200-Metre Dash Junior

8.) Ethan Reid (26.79)

11.) Cole Rochefort (27.02)

17.) Keanu Wells (29.30)

Boys 200-Metre Final Dash Junior

8.) Ethan Reid (26.79)

Boys 200-Metre Final Dash Senior

3.) Ethan Jensen (25.39)

Boys Long Jump Junior

8.) Raiden Lainchbury (4.59m)

22.) Cole Rochefort (4.07m)

30.) Ian Bruneski (3.43m)

31.) Samuel Johnson (3.22m)

Boys Discus Throw 1.5kg Junior

7.) Logan Dyer (19.25m)

Boys Triple Jump Senior

1.) Ethan Jensen (9.94m)

Boys Shot Put 5kg Junior

6.) Logan Dyer (7.46m)

Boys Triple Jump Junior

1.) Raiden Lainchbury (10.76m)

Boys Hammer Throw 5kg Junior

2.) Logan Dyer

Boys Javelin Throw 700g Junior

10.) Skylogan Alphonse (22.47m)

Boys Long Jump Senior

3.) Ethan Jensen (5.21m)

Boys High Jump Junior

7.) Raiden Lainchbury (1.45m)

Boys 100-Metre Dash Grade 8

7.) Aaron Osmond (15.90)

Girls 800-Metre Run Grade 8

2.) Ciara Reid – 2:43.92

Boys 800-Metre Run Grade 8

5.) Aaron Osmond (2:50.79)

Girls 1,500m Run Grade 8

2.) Ciara Reid – 5:54.33

Boys Long Jump Grade 8

9.) Aaron Osmond (3.05m)



