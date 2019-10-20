Falcons top birds of prey in perfect 5-0 record against Eagles

Shailynn Brommit Photos submitted Lake City Falcons girls rugby player Ivy Watson (left) carries the ball upfield as teammate Lexi Augustine follows up in support during the team’s recent games against the Peter Skene Ogden Eagles. The Falcons will continue their high school season throughout the month of October, wrapping up with a fun, Charity Ball Gown Game on Oct. 30. Lexi Augustine Falcons rugby player Kimberlee Bach escapes a tackle while running upfield in a Falcons victory over the Peter Skene Ogden Eagle last week.

The Lake City Falcons girls rugby team kicked off its fall sevens season in convincing fashion last week going unbeaten against southern rivals, the Peter Skene Ogden Eagles of 100 Mile House.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, 28 girls travelled to 100 Mile House to play three games.

Head coach Morley Wilson said despite being primarily a rookie team, the girls played with poise and enthusiasm.

“The snow and arctic winds did not slow our girls down as they were successful in all three games,” Wilson said.

Grade 10s Ivy Watson and Lexi Augustine did the scoring, as the Falcons took the first game 17-5.

In the team’s second match Grade 9 Ciara Reid went on a tear to score three tries and kick one conversion. An additional try was scored by Grade 8 Hailey-Ann Dunbar, giving the Falcons a 22-0 shutout victory.

In the final game of the day Grade 9 Kimberlee Bach demonstrated her strong running game, scoring twice. Two more tries by rookies Nya Chutskoff and Nakota Chorney solidified the 20-5 win.

Two days later, the Eagles made the return trip north.

With a squad of just Grade 8s and 9s, the Falcons were once again ready to face their district rivals, Wilson said.

In the first match of the day, Reid set the tone with three tries in the first half alone, and scored two more in the second.

An additional score from rookie Shailynn Brommit gave the hometown side a 30-0 victory.

The second match of the day, and the Falcons final game of the week, left the team with a perfect 5-0 record.

Twin sisters Shailynn and Adrienne Brommit both ran in 60-metre runs to setup up a 10-0 lead at the half.

In the second half, Wilson said his team outscored its opponents three tries to one. Chutskoff recorded her second try of the season, while Reid continued her scoring rampage adding two more tries to give the Falcons a 25-5 victory. In all five games combined, Reid exploded for 10 tries and a conversion for 52 points to lead all Falcons scorers.

Wilson added the season will continue throughout October, and the girls will cap it all off with their annual, fun Charity Ball Gown Game on Oct. 30.



