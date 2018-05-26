Lake City Falcons player Jade Meldrum evades a tackle Friday afternoon in BC High School Girls Rugby Provincial action against the NorKam Saints of Kamloops. The Falcons were defeated 39-5 and will play for provincial bronze Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields against Isfeld of Courtenay. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Falcons to play for provincial bronze Saturday

Lake City to face Isfeld of Courtenay in bronze-medal match

The Lake City Falcons will have a shot at a provincial bronze medal Saturday at the BC High School Girls Rugby Provincials in Williams Lake.

The Falcons will take on Isfeld of Courtenay for the AA division medal, which kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Ottoman Drive Rugby Fields, located at 711 Ottoman Drive off of Dog Creek Road.

After a dominating 44-12 victory over the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops on Thursday, the Falcons were up against another team from the Tournament Capital Friday afternoon, the NorKam Saints.

There, the Saints picked up a 39-5 win to earn a berth in Saturday’s gold-medal match where they’ll face Vanier at 1:15 p.m. at Ottoman.

In the tournament’s AAA championship Shawnigan Lake tackles Carson Graham with a 2:30 p.m. start time, also at Ottoman.

 

