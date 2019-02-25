Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

The Lake City Falcons senior boys basketball team finished with a bronze medal, just shy of a provincial berth, at the north zone championships during the weekend in Prince George. (Photos submitted)

The Lake City Falcons senior boys basketball team march away from the north zone championships in Prince George during the weekend with their heads held high.

Despite narrowly missing a berth at the upcoming provincial basketball championships, the Falcons played their way to a bronze medal at zones.

Falcons guard Mokam Mahill was named a second-team all-star at the tournament in the process.

In their opener Lake City lost a tough tilt with College Heights, 86-54, but rebounded against northern rivals Correlieu of Quesnel in a 79-51 victory.

They then took on College Heights in a rematch, managing some revenge in a crucial 66-51 triumph.

The win put the Falcons in a game against powerhouse Prince George Secondary School for a spot in the zone final, where the hometown team proved to be a bit much to handle for the fledgling Falcons squad, giving them the bronze.

Falcons head coach Harrison Stupich, who took over the reins as coach at the beginning of the season, said prior to the tournament he was proud of how far the team had improved in such a short amount of time.

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” he said.



