The Lake City Falcons senior boys basketball team finished with a bronze medal, just shy of a provincial berth, at the north zone championships during the weekend in Prince George. (Photos submitted)

Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

The Lake City Falcons senior boys basketball team march away from the north zone championships in Prince George during the weekend with their heads held high.

Despite narrowly missing a berth at the upcoming provincial basketball championships, the Falcons played their way to a bronze medal at zones.

Falcons guard Mokam Mahill was named a second-team all-star at the tournament in the process.

In their opener Lake City lost a tough tilt with College Heights, 86-54, but rebounded against northern rivals Correlieu of Quesnel in a 79-51 victory.

READ MORE: Falcons looking to rejuvenate hoops program

They then took on College Heights in a rematch, managing some revenge in a crucial 66-51 triumph.

The win put the Falcons in a game against powerhouse Prince George Secondary School for a spot in the zone final, where the hometown team proved to be a bit much to handle for the fledgling Falcons squad, giving them the bronze.

Falcons head coach Harrison Stupich, who took over the reins as coach at the beginning of the season, said prior to the tournament he was proud of how far the team had improved in such a short amount of time.

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” he said.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Lake City Falcons guard Mokam Mahill was named a second team all-star at the north zone championships held this weekend in Prince George.

Previous story
Peewee Timberwolves punch ticket to provs after back-to-back playoff win thrillers

Just Posted

Falcons shoot to bronze medal at zone championships

“It’s been awesome to see the development of them as players,” Stupich said

Tiffany Jorgensen wins poster contest for 2019 Williams Lake Stampede

This dedicated artist and single mother has a deep love for horses and the rodeo

Peewee Timberwolves punch ticket to provs after back-to-back playoff win thrillers

“Now it’s a tight, tight group of players. We’re a family and it’s amazing.”

Bantam Timberwolves fall just short of provincial goal

“With an unhealthy roster we pushed hard but came up a little short of our season goal.”

Williams Lake resident joins United We Roll convoy to Ottawa

Rob Bennetts travelled from Red Deer, Alta. to Ottawa with the group

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Pope’s sex abuse summit: What it did and didn’t do

No sweeping new law was announced to punish bishops who cover up abuse

Canadians can expect an abrupt transition to spring: The Weather Network

B.C. could be the first part of the country to really taste that spring weather

Political fate of Singh, NDP, on the line in federal byelections

Singh is hoping a victory tonight will give him much-needed visibility in the Commons

Two more Coastal GasLink work camps coming to northern B.C

Community Futures recommends cash flow planning for businesses

More B.C. ambulance service needed in the North: Hospital chief of staff

Fort St. James physicians talk about the need for easier access to healthcare

Most Read