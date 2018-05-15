Photo submitted The Lake City Falcons girls soccer team closed out its season during the weekend at the North Zone AA Championships in Prince George.

Falcons leave it all on the pitch at zones

The Lake City Falcons senior girls soccer team travelled to Prince George during the weekend

The Lake City Falcons senior girls soccer team travelled to Prince George during the weekend to compete in the AA North Central Zone Championships.

And after day one, the Falcons were flying high following two wins and no losses in the round robin.

First, the girls took on Duchess Park.

“It was a very closely-contested game with lots of physical contact,” Falcons coach Caitlin Sabatino said.

“At the end of regulation time the score was 1-1 with a goal from Taylor Brink to tie the game, which meant the team had to go to a shootout right away. Goal keeper Jessica Rowley did great in net and Jaymie Grove, Emma Taylor and Tiana Brenner all scored to give us the win.”

In its next game the Falcons took on Kelly Road, also of Prince George.

Sabatino said the Falcons found their groove in the contest making great passes and plays.

Goals were scored by Grove (2), Kassidy Herrick and Selina Farkas (2).

The two wins put the Falcons on the top of their pool for round robin play where they faced the second-place team in Pool B, DP Todd, in the semifinals.

“The girls came out fast and furious scoring within the first few minutes and taking an early 4-1 lead,” Sabatino said.

“Unfortunately, it became a game for the midfielders and forwards as the final score was 8-6 in favour of DP Todd.”

Falcons goals came from Brenner on a penalty kick, Morgan Worthington, Farkas, Taylor and Grove (2).

In the girls’ final game they faced Duchess Park again for bronze.

This time, however, the Prince George team had a larger squad giving them more of a reprieve from the 30C heat.

The Falcons had just two subs for their final game and Sabatino said they gave it their all but ended up losing 3-0.

“The girls left everything on the field and had a great tournament,” she said. “The team has previously had the numbers to compete in the AAA zones, but due to enrollment played in the AAs this year, which meant we had not previously faced any of the teams in the tournament.”

The zones wrapped up a great season for the Falcons as they also travelled to California, Chilliwack, 100 Mile for an indoor tourney, and also played numerous games at home.

The team’s final game of the season will be an alumni game scheduled for mid June where the ladies will face off against past graduates.

