Falcons grapplers hit mat for start of 2019/20 season

Lake City Falcons wrestling team members Kalub Scaiano (from left), Adrienne Brommit, Sebastian Brommit, Shaelynn Brommit, Shaelynn Dyck and Tanner Scaiano (front) get together for a team photo during the War On The Floor Wrestling Tournament in Coquitlam Dec. 14-15. (Photo submitted)

The Lake City Falcons wrestling team divided and conquered mid December at two separate B.C. tournaments held several hours apart.

Five Falcons high school grapplers travelled to the annual War on the Floor Novice and Elite High School Wrestling Tournament in Coquitlam, while another handful of young wrestlers took to Nechako secondary in Vanderhoof for its elementary and high school tournament.

Grade 9 wrestler Kalub Scaiano, who has several years of experience in the sport already under his belt, competed in the elite division in a five-competitor round robin.

Scaiano, winning all his matches, marched away from the event with a gold medal.

The novice division saw four Falcons wrestlers compete: Grade 8s Adrienne Brommit and Shaelynn Brommit, Grade 9 Shaelynn Dyck and Grade 10 Sebastian Brommit.

Adrienne grappled her way to a bronze medal in the novice division, qualifying her for a spot in the elite category where, ultimately, she earned a gold medal after winning two, hard-fought battles.

Shaelynn Brommit and Shaelynn Dyck, meanwhile, both brought home bronze medals — both qualifying for the elite competition, however, a lack of competitors in Brommit’s weight class and an injury to Dyck’s knee prevented the duo from competing more at the tournament.

Lastly Sebastian, competing in his first year of wrestling, finished fourth after some tough matches.

Four other Falcons wrestlers — Kai Pare, Eli Sanford, Elise Carson and Mackenzie Herrett — all finished in the top five at the Nechako tournament.

Pare, a Grade 5 veteran, won gold, Sanford, Grade 2, claimed silver and Carson, Grade 7, won bronze.

Herrett, meanwhile, was fourth.

The Falcons wrestling team coaches Ian Pare and Tyler Scaiano noted they are looking forward to an amazing season with both veteran wrestlers and newcomers, alike, rounding out the team for 2019/20.



