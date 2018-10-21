The Lake City Falcons girls rugby team finished runners up at the Kamloops Sevens Tournament on the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Falcons finish second at Kamloops Sevens Tournament

The Lakecity Falcons girls rugby team were runners up in Kamloops during the weekend

The Lakecity Falcons girls rugby team were runners up in Kamloops during the weekend at one of the biggest tournaments held throughout the season.

The Falcons, coached by Morley Wilson, headed south to Kamloops joining 600 young rugby players in the Tournament Capital Oct. 20-21 for the Kamloops Sevens Tournament.

The tournament is a celebration of Rugby sevens for age-grade teams hailing from throughout B.C.

In only its third year, the Kamloops Sevens Tournament has exploded in popularity. Attednance has tripled, with a total of 60 teams signed up for this year’s even.

The tournament featured teams from the Kootenays, Prince George, Vancouver Island, Fraser Valley, the Okanagan and two teams from Alberta who all converged at Kamloops’ McArthur Island Park.

“of the 60 teams attending this year, just 10 [were] boys teams,” said organizer Darcy Patterson. “One the one hand it’s incredible to see the strength of the female game across the province, but it’s also exciting to see the potential for more development on the male side in eyars to come.”


