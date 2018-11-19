The Lake City Falcons cross-country running team of coach John Sheppard (back from left), James Boehm, Skylogan Alphonse, Rogan Lindemark, coach Chloe menard, Ciara Reid, Ethan Jensen, Ethan Reid, Logan Dyre, Cole Rochefort and coach Noemi Searls (front from left) competed last month at the West Fraser Timber Park in Quesnel. (Photos submitted)

Falcons cross-country runners get zone, provincial experience

The Lake City Falcons cross-country running was busy getting its paces in this fall

The Lake City Falcons cross-country running team got its paces in this fall, and was impressive in the process, said one of its coaches, John Sheppard.

The team travelled north to Quesnel’s West Fraser Timber Park Oct. 13 for the North Central Zone Championships, where Sheppard said all of his athletes did a fantastic job.

“It was great to see the hard work they all put into the cross-country program pay off,” he said.

“All the student athletes had big smiles after and all of us coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of our team.”

From the team who competed at zones, four cross-country runners qualified to compete at the Provincial Cross-Country Championships earlier this month in Nanaimo.

“It was a big change and an eye-opening experience for them,” Sheppard said. “We were all pleased with the results and, more importantly, that they had fun and can’t wait for next year.”

The four Falcons who competed at provincials were: Ethan Reid, Logan Dyer, Cole Rochefort and Ciara Reid.

Ethan chopped 30 seconds off his provincial qualifying time from zones, while Dyer also shaved 10 seconds off his time.

Rochefort, meanwhile, improved by 10 seconds at provincials and Reid, a Grade 8 runner who competed against Grade 9s and 10s, cut off 30 seconds from her time.

Zone results from the Falcons are as follows:

Ethan Reid: second place, juvenile boys

Logan Dyre: first place, juvenile boys

Cole Rochefort: fifth place, juvenile boys

Rogan Lindemark: four place, junior boys

Skylogan Alphonse: sixth place, junior boys

James Boehm: fifth place, senior boys

Ethan Jensen: 11th place, senior boys


