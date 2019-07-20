BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly runs the ball under pressure from Saskatchewan Roughriders defenders during first half CFL action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Saturday, July 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

Fajardo throws 2 touchdowns, Roughriders beat B.C. Lions 38-25

CFL rematch goes next week in Vancouver

REGINA — Cody Fajardo threw two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 38-25 victory over the reeling B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Fajardo’s three-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter pushed the Riders ahead 25-19, a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

William Powell added an insurance score with a three-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and Shaq Evans hauled in a 50-yard touchdown catch on the Riders’ second possession of the quarter to put the game out of reach.

Fajardo also connected with Kyran Moore on a 39-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in the first quarter. Moore made a difficult, twisting catch and then outran the Lions to the end zone, a score that gave Saskatchewan an early 8-3 lead.

Fajardo rushed for a team-high 53 yards. Evans had five catches for 158 yards.

Mike Reilly’s one-yard touchdown plunge gave the Lions a brief 16-10 lead late in the second quarter.

However, Marcus Thigpen returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown and the Riders led 17-16 at halftime.

With the win, the Riders improved to 2-3. The Lions fell to 1-5, the first time they have started a season with five losses in six games since 2011.

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos hand B.C. Lions ugly 33-6 loss

Saskatchewan’s Charleston Hughes was a thorn in Reilly’s side all game. Hughes sacked the B.C. quarterback three times and stripped him of the ball twice. He also had 10 tackles.

Reilly has been sacked a CFL-high 21 times this season.

Sergio Castillo kicked four field goals for B.C.

B.C.’s Bryan Burnham had eight catches for 106 yards. Reilly threw for 346 yards and one touchdown, a four-yard strike to Jevon Cottoy with three seconds remaining in the game.

Entering the game, B.C. posted a CFL-worst 307 yards per game and ranked eighth in the league averaging 17.6 points per game.

The same two teams will conclude the home-and-home series next Saturday in Vancouver.

Craig Slater, The Canadian Press

