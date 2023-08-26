Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) jumps over B.C. Lions’ Sione Teuhema (47) and Boseko Lokombo (20) to score a touchdown during first half CFL football action in Vancouver on Saturday, August 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Ex-Lion Butler notches 2 touchdowns as B.C. falls 30-13 to Ticats

Lions resume CFL schedule in Montreal on Sept. 2

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats avenged their loss to Edmonton last week with a 30-13 win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday in Vancouver.

Third-string quarterback Taylor Powell went 18 of 23, throwing for 222 yards and one touchdown, while Vernon Adams Jr. threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Former B.C. Lions running back James Butler shredded through his former team’s defence, consistently finding space through the defensive line.

He opened the scoring for Hamilton (4-6) at the start of the second quarter, vaulting his way into the end zone. Butler followed that up in the third quarter by scoring the first passing touchdown the Lions (7-4) have conceded at home during the 2023 regular season.

Lions receiver Keon Hatcher got the only touchdown of the game for B.C. in the fourth quarter, with the subsequent onside kick attempt recovered by Hamilton’s Tim White and returned for a touchdown.

The Lions had previously only lost back-to-back games once in the last 29 contests.

UP NEXT

Hamilton will host the Eastern Division-leading Toronto Argonauts (8-1) on Sept. 4, while the B.C. Lions will head to Montreal (6-4) on Sept. 2 to square off against the Alouettes.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

BC LionsCFL

