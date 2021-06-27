European Football School returning to lakecity for 15th season

Players will be coaches by coaches with UEFA certifications and Canadian National level licenses

Head coach Saibo Talic of the European Football School gives players a pep talk. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Back once again for its 15th season in Williams Lake, the European Football School will be at the Esler Sports Complex from July 12-16 for its annual summer soccer camps.

The Vancouver-based EFS, founded by head coach Saibo Talic who brings his tactical knowledge of the game, fun-loving personality and commitment to skill development to the pitch, has earned a reputation over the years as a soccer school of excellence.

Saibo’s son and fellow EFS coach and director Amar Talic, said the relationship between the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association and EFS has enhanced many players’ individual skills and moved their game to the next level.

“Over the past 15 years, WLYSA players committed to the game have been invited by EFS to play with EFS in local tournaments, tournaments and tours in the U.S. and international tournaments and games in Europe,” Amar said.

At the camp, players will be trained by coaches with UEFA certifications and Canadian National level licenses.

“Players looking to improve their game are encouraged to sign up for these highly-motivating, fast-paced sessions,” Amar said.

The camp runs daily in Williams Lake from July 12-16 at the follow times and age groups at the Esler Sports Complex:

• 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. – six to 12 year olds

• 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – 13 to 18 year olds

The cost is $150 for the week.

Registration is available at www.wlysa.com.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

