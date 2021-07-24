Esso Fun Day introduces girls to hockey in Williams Lake

Leah McAllister
Special to the Tribune
Do you know a girl who has been wanting to try out hockey? Or try goaltending?
If you know of any young girls/young ladies who have a passion for team work, learning new skills and having a ton of fun, please come on out on Friday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. to Total Ice Training Centre for an Esso Fun Day.
This is a free event for girls who want to try hockey and goaltending.
Pre-registration required (so we can hook you up with your own hockey jersey!)
Please email: leahmcallisterwlmha@gmail.com or text 250-302-9438.
The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has a robust female hockey program thanks to events such as the Esso Fun Day.
