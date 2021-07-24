Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 player Bailey Cail helps U7 player Nyla McMartin during an all female fun time at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by WLMHA and organized by female coordinator Brianna MacDonald. (Angie Mindus photo)

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 player Bailey Cail helps U7 player Nyla McMartin during an all female fun time at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by WLMHA and organized by female coordinator Brianna MacDonald. (Angie Mindus photo)

Esso Fun Day introduces girls to hockey in Williams Lake

Free event coming up next month

Leah McAllister

Special to the Tribune

Do you know a girl who has been wanting to try out hockey? Or try goaltending?

If you know of any young girls/young ladies who have a passion for team work, learning new skills and having a ton of fun, please come on out on Friday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. to Total Ice Training Centre for an Esso Fun Day.

This is a free event for girls who want to try hockey and goaltending.

Pre-registration required (so we can hook you up with your own hockey jersey!)

Please email: leahmcallisterwlmha@gmail.com or text 250-302-9438.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has a robust female hockey program thanks to events such as the Esso Fun Day.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyWilliams Lake

Previous story
Tokyo Olympics Roundup: Woods comes close to winning medal for Canada

Just Posted

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. The governments of Canada and Alberta have signed an agreement on an extension to the Canada-Alberta Early Learning and Child Care Agreement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Alberta renews child-care deal with Ottawa; prolongs talks about $10 a day program

Williams Lake City Hall (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake city council eyes flying Indigenous flag on city property

Marian Marinescu, left, and Stuart Spencer, of FP innovations with one of three chippers used in a trial at the UBC Research Forest property on Fox Mountain.
Wood chipper trials underway at UBC Alex Fraser Research Forest

City of Williams Lake summer staff Tianna Brenner, left, and Morgan Worthington work on the flower gardens Tuesday morning, July 20. (Angie Mindus photo)
City of Williams Lake staff keep flowers looking bright and beautiful downtown