Esso Fun Day introduces girls to hockey in Williams Lake

Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association U18 player Bailey Cail helps U7 player Nyla McMartin during an all female fun time at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted by WLMHA and organized by female coordinator Brianna MacDonald. (Angie Mindus photo)

Leah McAllister

Special to the Tribune

Do you know a girl who has been wanting to try out hockey? Or try goaltending?

If you know of any young girls/young ladies who have a passion for team work, learning new skills and having a ton of fun, please come on out on Friday, August 27 at 6:30 p.m. to Total Ice Training Centre for an Esso Fun Day.

This is a free event for girls who want to try hockey and goaltending.

Pre-registration required (so we can hook you up with your own hockey jersey!)

Please email: leahmcallisterwlmha@gmail.com or text 250-302-9438.

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association has a robust female hockey program thanks to events such as the Esso Fun Day.

