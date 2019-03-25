ESSO Fun Day aims to introduce girls to hockey

The WLMHA is once again working to bring female hockey to the forefront

The Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association is once again working to bring female hockey to the forefront.

WLMHA has partnered with Hockey Canada and ESSO to host another ESSO Fun Day designed as an introduction to female hockey for girls and women of all ages.

ESSO Fun Days are designed to familiarize beginners to female hockey and its basic skills at no cost to participants. The focus of the program is to introduce hockey in a fun, positive an non-threatening environment.

Players will be groupd based on age with a mentor, while three coaches will also be on ice.

The session’s coaches will be lakecity girls’ coaches Lance MacDonald, Kirby Fofonoff and Matt Sherlock.

“I’m so thankful for the coaches who have helped for the past three years,” said WLMHA female co-ordinator Jen Loewen.

Anyone needing gear can make that request to borrow some in their registration package.

The ESSO Fun Day takes place on Wednesday, May 1, however, interested participants are asked to register early as sessions typically fill up quickly.

E-mail essofunday@shaw.ca to register including your name, date of birth, address, parents’ name and list of hockey gear you have access to.



sports@wltribune.com

