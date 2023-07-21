Esk’et Rodeo ready to welcome competitors, spectators July 22, 23

‘We have more local entries than we have ever had’: rodeo committee member Liz Twan

Will Roberts throws his loop during Tie-Down Roping at the Esk’et Rodeo on July 23, 2022. The Esk’et Rodeo takes place this weekend July 22 and 23. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo takes place Saturday and Sunday July 22 and 23 at the rodeo grounds in Alkali Lake, south of Williams Lake.

“We have more local entries than we have ever had,” said Liz Twan, a member of the rodeo committee.

Every year the rodeo honours a different cowboy.

This year the late Frankie Johnson, a well-known working cowboy, will be acknowledged just for the Saturday performance and his family will be presented with some awards and photographs.

“Frankie was a capable guy who would ride in pretty well every condition. He worked at Alkali Lake and Gang ranches.”

Performances begin at 1:00 p.m. each day.

Tickets are available at the gate, while children six and under are free.

There will be a steak dinner Saturday after the rodeo.

A BC Rodeo Association sanctioned event, spectators can expect the full spectrum of events such as saddlebronc, bareback, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie down roping, breakaway roping, bull riding, junior barrel racing, junior breakaway roping, junior steer riding and peewee barrel racing.

Slack will be held Saturday after the rodeo performance.

When there are too many people signed up for the rodeo, the rest go into the slack, Twan explained.

There will be Indian Bingo both days and a silent auction, she added.

