Esk’et Rodeo attracts many local competitors

Biexa Paul competesin junior steer riding at the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo held July 22 and 23, 2023. (Liz Twan photo) Oliver Robbins competes in junior steer riding at the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo. (Liz Twan photo) You can just feel the power in this quarter horse beneath rider and owner, Cordy Cox of Tatla Lake, as they lunge out from turning the third barrel and race forward to the line to stop the time. Cox posted a time of 16.1 seconds which held up for 4th place money at the Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo on Sunday afternoon. Williams Lake and area contestants were well represented at the event. (Liz Twan photo)

Esk’et A.C.E. Rodeo saw more local competitors than it had in recent years.

Both Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23, there was a large crowd on hand at Esk’et Rodeo to show their support for the steer riders of Esk’et.

There were 18 total entries in the Jr. Steer Riding on the weekend, nine of those were young men and women of Esk’et, two more from the Springhouse area and one more from Williams Lake brought the number of local riders to an even dozen.

The crowd included many family members who cheered loudly and some even displayed poster-board signs of encouragement.

Successful local riders on the weekend included; Sebastian Johnson (2nd-69 pts); Oliver Robbins (3rd-64 pts) and Biexa Paul (5th-60 pts).

A great result.

Other steer riders Joel Johnson, Chloe Frizzi, Maria Baptiste and Dawson Spady came very close to making the eight-second whistle.

At Esk’et Rodeo they have begun a new tradition in choosing a different old-time cowboy from Esk’et to recognize and honour each year. Last year it was Michel (Mike) Paul, this year it was the late cowboy Frankie Johnson.

Breakaway Roping

1) Riley Beier, 2,300

2) Keri Mikkelsen, 3.100

3) Kristin Bell, 3.300

4) Taylor Eller, 3.600

5) Courtney Siemens, 4.600

6) Kirstin Lougheed, 4.700

PW Barrel Racing

1) Domenichella Bennet, 17.355

2) Ainslee Meise17.454

3) Weston Lougheed, 18.300

4) Maysa Pozzobon, 18.556

5) Cooper King, 18.844

6) Rino Poffenroth, 19.323

7) Grace-lynn Poffenroth 20.502

JR Barrel Racing

1) Ella-Mae Stevenson,16.267

2) Kenzie Lloyd, 16.568

3) Claire Mikkelsen, 16.791

4) Kaiya Androsoff, 16.960

5) Kaitlyn Lulua, 17.102

6) Claire Collins, 17.387

7) Kale Mikkelsen, 17.706

7) Paisley McNolty, 17.998

7) Reva Shopshire, 18.160

7) Lydia Steen, 21.921

7) Aly Hart, 22.141

Barrel Racing

1) Taylor Eller, 15.837

2) Tosha Seitz, 16.084

3) Myranda Mackenzie, 16.086

4) Cordy Cox, 16.179

5) Judy Hyde, 16.318

6) Teresa Pedersen, 16.408

7) Sarah Gerard, 16.469

8) Brady McNolty, 16.498

Steer Wrestling

1) Jordie Maurice, 6.200

JR Breakaway Roping

1) Kyder Lloyd, 2.800

2) Kale Mikkelsen, 5.400

3) Kenzie Lloyd, 5.600

4) Cooper King, 16.700

5) Chase Kohorst, 19.900

JR Steer Riding

1) Kale Mikkelsen, 72.000

2) Sebastian Johnson, 69.000

3) Oliver Robbins, 64.000

4) Elizabeth Puhallo, 63.00

5) Biexa Paul, 60.000

Team Roping

1) Avon Isnardy and Cash Isnardy, 5.500

2) Riley Isnardy and Carey Isnardy, 6.100

3) Bryce Garcia and Josh Cahill, 6.900

4) Ryan Hume and Waylon Oakford, 7.000

5) Bryce Garcia and Cole Pozzobon, 8.800

6) Ryan McNaughton and Dustin Shields, 11.200

7) Dustin Spiers and Dustin Shield, 11.300

8) Dustin Spiers and Steve Lloyd, 12.100

9) Clint Maier and Jake Herman, 12.200

9) Aaron Palmer and Ty Lytton, 12.900

9) Cruise Schneider and Brayden Evenson, 14.000

9) Bj Isnardy and Riley Isnardy, 14.500

9) Aly Hart and Carl Hyde, 15.100

9) Brayden Evenson and Jake Herman, 16.700

9) Kevin Wright and Colin Mikkelsen, 21.100

9) Ryan McNoughton and Steve Lloyd, 22.500

9) Tim Terepocki and Ty Lytton, 23.400

Saddlebronc

1) Ryan-Spur Reid, American Woman, 74.000

Bareback

1) Cassey Thomson, Taboo, 70.000

2) Jared Marshall, Gilligan, 68.000

Tie Down Roping

1) Virgil Poffenroth, 9.100

2) Travis Eller, 9.400

3) Dustin Shields, 10.300

4) Riley Isnardy, 10.400

5) Clint Maier, 10.500

6) Chase Kohort, 12.400

7) Shane Lougheed, 16.000

7) Brayden Evenson, 26.500

Rodeo photographer Liz Twan supplied the editorial content and photographs for this article.

