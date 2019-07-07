Lake City secondary teacher Terry Duff presents Cade Enns (left) and Tyleen Scaiano the respective top athlete award for both boys and girls at the school.

Enns excited to take talents to North Okanagan Knights of KIJHL

Williams Lake’s Cade Enns has signed with the North Okanagan Knights of the KIJHL

Williams Lake’s Cade Enns has signed with the North Okanagan Knights of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League.

Enns, 18, captained the Williams Lake Timberwolves en route to a tier 2 bronze medal at the BC Hockey Championships last season and tallied 28 goals and 29 assists for 57 points in 48 games played.

On his move to play with the Armstrong-based Knights, Enns told the Tribune he’s excited about the opportunity, and hopes to make the best of it, including taking courses at Okanagan College in Vernon.

“I’m feeling good about it,” he said. “I attended their spring camp at the end of May and they wound up signing me, and I’m just looking forward to being in that whole area.”

As for what he hopes to bring to the team, Enns said he’s excited about taking his game to the next level.

“I’m looking forward to the new experience,” he said. “I love playing hockey and just want to compete and have fun.”

The Knights are members of the Okanagan Division in the junior ‘B’ KIJHL alongside the Kelowna Chiefs, the Osoyoos Coyotes, the Princeton Posse and the Summerland Steam, and will play a 49-game regular season.

READ MORE: Midget Timberwolves return home with bronze from provs

Enns, meanwhile, received multiple recognitions and scholarships following the 2018/19 season including: Lake City Secondary School’s top male athlete, BC Hockey’s Darcy Rota Scholarship and the Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association’s Kenny Loewen Memorial bursary.

He’ll next travel to the team’s main camp at the end of August before beginning preseason play against Summerland shortly after.

He thanked all of his coaches from the WLMHA for their tutelage over the years, and said it has helped get him ready for the next step in his career.

“I’ve learned a lot from all the coaches I’ve had, and especially a bunch of really great teammates that have gone on to play a the next level,” he said.

“I learned all the skills along the way, but I think, most importantly, how to work hard and to play on a team, and to win as a team. That’s prepared me for the next level.”


