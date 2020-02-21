100 Mile Wranglers’ Finley Enns (left), 16, shares a chuckle with his older brother, Cade Enns, 18, of the North Okanagan Knights while lining up for a faceoff during a Kootenay International Junior League game in 100 Mile House on Saturday, Feb. 15. (AE Images)

Enns brothers go head to head in KIJHL matchup

“It’s been an awesome experience, and a lot of fun to be able to play with the 17 guys on this team.”

Two Williams Lake brothers got the chance to square off against each other this past week in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play.

Cade Enns, 18, of the North Okanagan Knights, and his younger brother, Finley Enns, 16, of the 100 Mile House Wranglers, laced up their skates in a brotherly duel for their respective teams Saturday, Feb. 15 in 100 Mile in what turned out to be a 3-1 victory for the Wranglers.

With just a pair of games left in the KIJHL regular season and playoffs on the horizon, Finley, who is an affiliated player with the Wranglers, had the opportunity to be called up for the team’s remaining four games of the season.

Having the chance to compete against his brother was a fun time and a great experience, he said.

“I’m glad coach Duner (Dale Hladun) has been calling me up lately,” Finley said. “It’s a big transition because it’s faster, smarter hockey but I enjoy the challenge and getting the practice in.

“It was my first game against my brother in the KIJHL and being able to play against him was a good experience.”

Finley and Cade were slated to meet again on Thursday night in Armstrong — the home of the North Okanagan Knights — before Finley closes out the regular season in games versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies Feb. 21, and the Sicamous Eagles Feb. 22.

“Getting called up for three more games was exciting to hear, especially because one of them is against my brother,” Finley said. “I’m hoping to get better in hopes of possibly playing with him or against him next year.”

Both the Doug Birks Divisions’ Wranglers (23W, 19L, 2T, 2OTL, 50PTS) and the Bill Ohlhausen Divisions’ Knights (13W, 27L, 1T, 5OTL, 32PTS) have clinched playoff berths.

Cade, meanwhile, has seen much success in his rookie campaign with the Knights.

He currently sits fifth in team scoring with eight goals and 15 assist for 23 points in 46 games.

The Knights will take on the Kelowna Chiefs in their round one playoff matchup. The Wranglers are slated to play the Chase Heat in their opening round of playoffs.

“We’re just getting ready for the playoff push, just preparing for that,” Cade said. “The last couple games of the season don’t really matter in terms of standings but they are important in terms of helping us prepare for the playoffs.”

Cade said he’s thoroughly enjoyed his season under the guidance of Knights head coach Dean McAmmond, former National Hockey League player with the Edmonton Oilers, Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators, to name a few.

“It’s just been an awesome experience, and it’s a lot of fun to be able to play with 17 other guys on this team,” Cade said. “Dean has so much hockey knowledge and knowledge of the game, and the way he shares it with us and applies it to our game is a big boost for everyone’s hockey abilities.”

Having the chance to compete against his brother in the KIJHL was also an enjoyable time, he said, as the two have been teammates in the past.

“It’s definitely good for Finley,” Cade said. “That experience will help him coming into camp for next season, and it’s super fun playing against him. I enjoyed it a lot.

“I’m glad he’s getting some experience on a higher level, so it’s good.”


sports@wltribune.com
Junior B Hockey

Brothers Cade and Finley Enns pose for a photo following a Kootenay International Junior Hockey League game where they competed on opposing teams. Cade plays for the North Okanagan Knights, while Finley suited up for the 100 Mile Wranglers. (Photo submitted)

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

