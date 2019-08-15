Emma Feldinger, Canada, close out Tri-Nations Cup

Alexis Creek rugby player looks forward to Canada West Rugby season with UBC Thunderbirds

Alexis Creek’s Emma Feldinger has added another international cap to her rugby resume after suiting up late last month for Canada’s under-20 women’s team at the Tri-Nations Cup in England.

After taking down the U.S. in game one of the tournament 24-7 on July 26, Feldinger and Canada met host England on July 28 at Loughborough University where they fell in a tightly-contested match, 24-15.

The game remained tied at 0-0 until around the 39th minute when England scored and converted just before half time.

In the second half Feldinger made the first try for Canada within five minutes of the half, before a teammate scored a second try for Canada, which was converted to put them up 12-7. Canada would then add a penalty kick to put them up 15-7, however, England responded with a second try to narrow the gap to 15-12.

The score remained that way for the majority of the second half, but England manged to sneak in two tries in the final 10 minutes of play to go up 24-15.

READ MORE: Feldinger commits to Thunderbirds for next fall’s rugby season

Feldinger, who has suited up in past years for Canada’s under-18 women’s side and will return to the University of British Columbia Thunderbird’s women’s rugby team this fall, said she shout the games at the Tri-Nations Cup went very well.

“The game against England was probably the best game of rugby I have ever played,” Feldinger told the Tribune.

“Meshing with the team was so easy. We all had common goals going into the Tri-Nations Cup and, luckily, there were also six of us from UBC so that helped a lot.”

Feldinger will now focus her attention on her studies and the upcoming Canada West rugby season with the UBC Thunderbirds. She’ll head back to the Lower Mainland at the end of the month to begin preparations for the season.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back in the Thunderbird jersey,” she said, noting the next opportunity to play for Canada will come during a top-40 camp this coming spring.


Under 20s Women Tri-Nations 2019, Loughborough University, England on July 28.

