Eighth Annual Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament coming up Dec. 13-15 in lakecity

The Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club is once again laying the groundwork to host its annual holiday, hockey tradition in the lakecity this winter.

Coming up Dec. 13-15 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the eighth annual Cariboo Canucks All-Native Hockey Tournament will feature nine divisions and teams from throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin, and abroad.

Registration is now underway for the tournament for competitive 16-plus, recreational 16-plus, masters 40-plus, women’s division 14-plus, elders 55-plus and youth (ages 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18) divisions.

All divisions are non contact, with one non Indigenous player allowed per team in the adult divisions. Both female and elders divisions, however, are allowed non Indigenous players.

At the tournament prize money will be up for grabs in the eight-team, competitive division where first place will cart home a lofty $3,000, second will claim $2,000 and first will earn $1,000 for their efforts. In other divisions, Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament hoodies and T-shirts will be awarded to winners.

The deadline for entry, roster and waiver forms is required by Dec. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Cheques can be made out to Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club, P.O. Box 2523, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 4P2. E-mail money transfers for entry can be sent to doreenwilliam@hotmail.com.

Entry fee is $950 for the 16-plus competitive division, $850 for the recreational, masters, women and elders divisions, and $700 for the youth division.

For more information contact Cariboo Canucks All-Native Hockey Tournament organizer Cecil Grinder at 250-394-4240 or at 250-267-2189. Grinder can also be reached by e-mail at itsgoodmedicine@hotmail.com.

A Facebook page is also available at ‘Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club.’



