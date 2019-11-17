Eighth Annual Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament coming up Dec. 13-15 in lakecity

Registration is now underway for the tournament

The Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club is once again laying the groundwork to host its annual holiday, hockey tradition in the lakecity this winter.

Coming up Dec. 13-15 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the eighth annual Cariboo Canucks All-Native Hockey Tournament will feature nine divisions and teams from throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin, and abroad.

Registration is now underway for the tournament for competitive 16-plus, recreational 16-plus, masters 40-plus, women’s division 14-plus, elders 55-plus and youth (ages 7-9, 10-12, 13-15 and 16-18) divisions.

All divisions are non contact, with one non Indigenous player allowed per team in the adult divisions. Both female and elders divisions, however, are allowed non Indigenous players.

At the tournament prize money will be up for grabs in the eight-team, competitive division where first place will cart home a lofty $3,000, second will claim $2,000 and first will earn $1,000 for their efforts. In other divisions, Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament hoodies and T-shirts will be awarded to winners.

The deadline for entry, roster and waiver forms is required by Dec. 6, 2019 at 3 p.m. Cheques can be made out to Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club, P.O. Box 2523, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 4P2. E-mail money transfers for entry can be sent to doreenwilliam@hotmail.com.

Entry fee is $950 for the 16-plus competitive division, $850 for the recreational, masters, women and elders divisions, and $700 for the youth division.

For more information contact Cariboo Canucks All-Native Hockey Tournament organizer Cecil Grinder at 250-394-4240 or at 250-267-2189. Grinder can also be reached by e-mail at itsgoodmedicine@hotmail.com.

A Facebook page is also available at ‘Cariboo Canucks Hockey Club.’


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canadian Wrestling’s Elite slams into Williams Lake tonight, Nov. 17

Just Posted

Eighth Annual Cariboo Canucks Hockey Tournament coming up Dec. 13-15 in lakecity

Registration is now underway for the tournament

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite slams into Williams Lake tonight, Nov. 17

Headlining the event will be WCW and lucha libre cruiserweight Juventud Guerrera

EDITORIAL: Let it snow

Congratulations are in order for the new, private owners of Mt. Timothy Recreation Resort

RANCH MUSINGS: Young people and the business of ranching

We recently had our vet check our cows to see if they were “in calf” or “open”

PHOTOS: Made in the Cariboo attracts lakecity residents of all ages

Everything was on sale from fudge to soap, Christmas wreaths to birdhouses all made locally

Teen with cancer whose viral video urged Canadians to vote has died, uncle tweets

Maddison Yetman had been looking forward to voting in her first federal election since junior high school

Rowing Canada, UVic investigate celebrated coach for harassment, abuse

Lily Copeland says she felt intimidated and trapped by Williams

Cleanup in the works after tanker truck fire leads to oil spill in B.C.’s Peace region

The province said the majority of the spilled oil likely burned away in the fire.

BC VIEWS: Action needed on healthcare workplace violence

While we’ve been talking about it, the number of B.C. victims has only grown

Closing arguments begin in B.C. case launched in 2009 over private health care

Dr. Day said he illegally opened the Cambie Surgery Centre in 1996 in order to create more operating-room time

MacLean says “Coach’s Corner is no more” following Cherry’s dismissal from Hockey Night

Cherry had singled out new immigrants in for not honouring Canada’s veterans and fallen soldiers

MacKinnon powers Avs to 5-4 OT win over Canucks

Vancouver battled back late to pick up single point

Poole’s Land finale: Tofino’s legendary ‘hippie commune’ being dismantled

Series of land-use fines inspire owner Michael Poole to sell the roughly 20-acre property.

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Most Read