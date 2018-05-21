EFS camp returning for 14th season

There’s never a dull moment when European Football School head coach Saibo Talic is in the lakecity.

There’s never a dull moment when European Football School head coach Saibo Talic is in the lakecity.

Talic is once again bringing his Lower Mainland-based soccer camp to Williams Lake for four days of fun from July 10-13 at the Esler Sports Complex.

Talic prides the EFS camp on having a well-structured program of technical skills developed by EFS coaches who have the experience and the ability to help players develop their skills for a higher level of play and to reach a greater understanding of all aspects of the game.

This will be the 14th year Talic and his EFS camp have visited Williams Lake.

In those 14 years select Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association players have been invited by Talic to play with EFS in college showcase tournaments in the U.S. and at international tournaments in Europe.

Camp times will be as follows:

U13-U19: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Goalie Camp: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

U7-U12: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $145 for players or $150 for goalies until June 30.

Registrations can be mailed to WLYSA at 197 North 2nd Ave., Williams Lake, B.C., V2G1Z5 or dropped off at the WLYSA office at the Esler Sports Complex.

For more information e-mail admin@wlysa.com, atalic.efs@gmail.com or call 250-392-1103.

Registration forms are available at www.europeanfootballschool.com/Summer-Camps.