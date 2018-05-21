EFS camp returning for 14th season

There’s never a dull moment when European Football School head coach Saibo Talic is in the lakecity.

There’s never a dull moment when European Football School head coach Saibo Talic is in the lakecity.

Talic is once again bringing his Lower Mainland-based soccer camp to Williams Lake for four days of fun from July 10-13 at the Esler Sports Complex.

Talic prides the EFS camp on having a well-structured program of technical skills developed by EFS coaches who have the experience and the ability to help players develop their skills for a higher level of play and to reach a greater understanding of all aspects of the game.

This will be the 14th year Talic and his EFS camp have visited Williams Lake.

In those 14 years select Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association players have been invited by Talic to play with EFS in college showcase tournaments in the U.S. and at international tournaments in Europe.

Camp times will be as follows:

U13-U19: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Goalie Camp: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

U7-U12: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $145 for players or $150 for goalies until June 30.

Registrations can be mailed to WLYSA at 197 North 2nd Ave., Williams Lake, B.C., V2G1Z5 or dropped off at the WLYSA office at the Esler Sports Complex.

For more information e-mail admin@wlysa.com, atalic.efs@gmail.com or call 250-392-1103.

Registration forms are available at www.europeanfootballschool.com/Summer-Camps.

Previous story
Ball hockey tournament slated for Stampede weekend

Just Posted

Trash art project sees students reclaim wood from dump

Artwork and projects on display in Second Avenue storefront

Stand for Water calls for better mining regulation and practices

Jacinda Mack hopes others will be inspired to take action

Farmers Market sees successful start to season

More vendors expected as veggies and fruit start to ripen

Gallery: Kid’s Bike Parade

Williams Lake bicycle festival carries into the weekend

Bicycle Festival pedals into Williams Lake

Plenty of activities - for bicyclers and non-bicyclers - through weekend

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

UPDATE: Woman dies in ocean accident near Tofino hours before daughter’s wedding

“We are so thankful to everyone who helped our mom.”

Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her

Ariana Kukors Smith alleges her former coach Sean Hutchison began grooming her for sexual abuse at the age of 13

Defence minister thanks troops for B.C. flood relief work

Harjit Sajjan says not only was military response quick, support from locals has been ‘tremendous’

Couple survives being buried in mudslide on B.C. highway

The couple, from Saskatchewan, were en route to Nelson when a tree fell in their path

‘So grateful:’ Injured Bronco hockey player glad he’s alive, works on recovery

Ryan Straschnitzki was badly hurt in the accident: a spinal injury, broken ribs, a broken collar bone, and punctured lung

PHOTOS: Floodwaters rise and fall in Grand Forks

The flood-ravaged Kootenay-Boundary region begins to heal

Martin Mars waterbombers’ firefighting days are done

Wayne Coulson said his company still hopes to find a new home for the vintage aircraft

NHL playoffs weekly roundup

Vegas Golden Knights have done the impossible and have a chance at hoisting the Stanley Cup

Most Read