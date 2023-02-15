Eagles hooped for first, but take second in hometown championship

PSO Eagles player Wyatt Hollett leaps up into the air to take a shot on the Correlieu Coyotes net Saturday in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) A Correlieu Coyote attempts to intercept a shot from PSO Eagle Ahmed Omer during the Eagle’s home tournament Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Eagles face the Correlieu Coyotes Saturday during the Eagles’ tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ahmed Omer passes the basketball during a game last Saturday in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Bruce Dohan passes the ball to a teammate during the PSO Eagle’s tournament Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Correlieu Coyotes close in on PSO Eagle Wyatt Hollett as he moves the basketball down the court Saturday during the Eagle’s basketball tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Israel McLelland flies through the air after attempting a dunk on the LCSS Falcons net Saturday during the PSO Eagle’s basketball tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagles player Bruce Dohan dribbles the ball past the Correlieu Coyotes defenses last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagles player Yuvraj Chhina works to keep the ball away from the Correlieu Coyotes Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Correlieu Coyotes turns up the heat on PSO Eagle player Nelson Swann. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Correlieu Coyotes turns up the heat on PSO Eagle player Nelson Swann. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Correlieu Coyotes turns up the heat on PSO Eagle player Nelson Swann. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Ahmed Omer dumps the ball off to a fellow PSO Eagle during a game against the Correlieu Coyotes. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)(Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Israel McLelland leaps up in the air to get the rebound during a game between the PSO Eagles and Correlieu Coyote. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Mohamed Omer, of the PSO Eagles, makes a shot on the Correlieu Coyotes’ net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagles player Leo Kozier plants himself firmly under the Correlieu Coyotes’ net during a game last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Mohamed Omer dribbles the ball down the court during a tournament in 100 Mile House last weekend. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Nelson Swann takes flight to dunk the basketball against the Correlieu Coyote last Saturday in 100 Mile House. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) In the last seconds of a game against the Correlieu Coyotes the PSO Eagles leap in front of a Coyote player to prevent him from tying the game. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Nelson Swann bull his way past a pair of LCSS Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Eagles faced the LCSS Falcons in the finals of their home tournament Saturday night. The Falcons went on to win the game and tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) An LCSS Falcon player leaps into the air to score against the PSO Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PS) Eagles and LCSS Falcons lunge for the rebound during a game Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PS) Eagles and LCSS Falcons lunge for the rebound during a game Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagles player Yuvraj Chhina dribbles the ball toward the LCSS Falcon’s net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Mohamed Omer prepares to make a free shot from the foul line during a game against the LCSS Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Nelson Swann leaps into the air to dunk on the LCSS Falcons net during finals for the Eagles’ home tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Wyatt Hollett prepares to go for a dunk against the LCSS Falcons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The LCSS Falcons cover PSO Eagles player Bruce Dohan as he makes a play for their net. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) PSO Eagle Nelson Swann leaps into the air to dunk on the LCSS Falcons net during finals for the Eagles’ home tournament. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The LCSS Falcons celebrate their victory over the PSO Eagles at the Eagles’ home tournament Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Peter Skene Ogden Eagles came close but were unable to net top spot on home court during last weekend’s basketball tournament.

The Eagles came second in the two-day tournament, losing 68-49 to the Lake City Secondary School Falcons in the championship game. PSO head coach Andrew Steeves said it was still a fun weekend of basketball for his players.

“There were lots of competitive games and I think it was just a showing of what basketball in 100 Mile can be,” Steeves said. “Overall I think the guys played a really good championship game, despite the loss.”

Eagles centre Wyatt Hollett, named defensive Tournament’s MVP, said the tournament was “awesome” from start to finish. Hollett said they competed against five good teams that put the Eagles to the test.

“We had the Falcons here in the end obviously and it was a good game but there were a few things we could have picked up on, so they beat us,” Hollett said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves and we played through. Williams Lake has a bunch of great players and we hope to get another game in with them before the season ends.”

Steeves said Hollett played great defense throughout the weekend and was key to their success. The Omer brothers, Mohamed and Ahmed, were also pivotal players who improve in every single game, he added.

Bruce Dohan, who received the Eagles’ All-Star award, said “it was great.”

“This was my second year playing basketball and also my last so it was good to experience a home tournament at least once,” Dohan said.

Steeves said the school and community came out to watch the matches during the weekend.

One of the best games was Friday when the entire school crowded the gym to watch.

The tournament marked the Eagles’ sixth straight tournament. Steeves said they took second place in four of them which is encouraging ahead of Zones later this month.

“I think we’re peaking at the right time. There’s some stuff we want to tweak before we go to Zones in Vanderhoof at the end of this month but the team is coming together really well,” Steeves said. “We’re hoping to host many more tournaments in the future and I know we’re going to get lots of support from the community.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House