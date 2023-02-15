Eagles hooped for first, but take second in hometown championship

The Peter Skene Ogden Eagles came close but were unable to net top spot on home court during last weekend’s basketball tournament.
The Eagles came second in the two-day tournament, losing 68-49 to the Lake City Secondary School Falcons in the championship game. PSO head coach Andrew Steeves said it was still a fun weekend of basketball for his players.
“There were lots of competitive games and I think it was just a showing of what basketball in 100 Mile can be,” Steeves said. “Overall I think the guys played a really good championship game, despite the loss.”
Eagles centre Wyatt Hollett, named defensive Tournament’s MVP, said the tournament was “awesome” from start to finish. Hollett said they competed against five good teams that put the Eagles to the test.
“We had the Falcons here in the end obviously and it was a good game but there were a few things we could have picked up on, so they beat us,” Hollett said. “We didn’t get down on ourselves and we played through. Williams Lake has a bunch of great players and we hope to get another game in with them before the season ends.”
Steeves said Hollett played great defense throughout the weekend and was key to their success. The Omer brothers, Mohamed and Ahmed, were also pivotal players who improve in every single game, he added.
Bruce Dohan, who received the Eagles’ All-Star award, said “it was great.”
“This was my second year playing basketball and also my last so it was good to experience a home tournament at least once,” Dohan said.
Steeves said the school and community came out to watch the matches during the weekend.
One of the best games was Friday when the entire school crowded the gym to watch.
The tournament marked the Eagles’ sixth straight tournament. Steeves said they took second place in four of them which is encouraging ahead of Zones later this month.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time. There’s some stuff we want to tweak before we go to Zones in Vanderhoof at the end of this month but the team is coming together really well,” Steeves said. “We’re hoping to host many more tournaments in the future and I know we’re going to get lots of support from the community.”
