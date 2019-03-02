West Kelowna Warriors assistant coach Matt MIller presents Williams Lake’s Chase Dubois the fan favourite award for the Warriors for the 2018/19 season. (Photos submitted)

Dubois focused with playoffs on horizon; caps off final season with team awards

Chase Dubois of Williams Lake has been recognized by his BC Hockey League team for his outstanding contributions to the club.

Currently in his third and final season with the West Kelowna Warriors, Dubois is having a career season with 62 points (21G, 41A) on the campaign, and finished second in team scoring and 11th in the entire BCHL.

This past week, Dubois was honoured with two awards — the Fan Favourite Award and the Humanitarian Award — by the Warriors as they prepare to enter the first round of the BCHL playoffs against the Wenatchee Wild, beginning Saturday, March 2.

READ MORE: Family ties bring four-way punch to Cariboo Cougars

Dubois, a former Williams Lake minor hockey standout and member of the Prince George-based Cariboo Cougars of the BC Major Midget Hockey League, took the time to answer some questions reflecting on this time playing with the Warriors, and what it’s been like working not only with the team, but in the community, as well:

Q: What has playing in West Kelowna for three years meant to you?

A: Being a Warrior my entire junior career has been special. I played with a lot of great guys throughout those years and have stayed with two amazing (billet) families.

Q: You won Rookie of the Year in your first season and now in your final year you just won Fan Favourite Player and Humanitarian of the year. This must be a nice way to cap off your final season?

A: Winning Rookie and sharing it with Parm Dhaliwal was super. Now in my third year winning Fan Favourite is pretty cool. Every night when we play in West Kelowna we try to win for the fans that come out to the rink and put on an entertaining game for them. Pastor Don Richmond is the team chaplain. He is so involved with the community and gets us all involved as well whether it’s making food baskets, going to the local schools or just being involved with the community doing walks or trick-or-treating with kids. Through this work I have met so many amazing people of West Kelowna.

Q: Over the course of your three season your point production increased. Tell us about it.

A: Of course every year my confidence increased but playing with such great linemates always helps.

*** Dubois recorded 33 points in his first season in the BCHL and was fourth overall with the Warriors. In his second season Dubois had 57 points, winning the scoring title for the team. He notched 62 points in the 2018/19 season.

Q: The BCHL has a weekly voting pole and you were voted in as the Best Passer in the BCHL how did that make you feel?

A: Seeing who I was up against it was a surprise to win but again having the linemates I have it makes it easy to make those passes.

Q: It’s playoff time and you will be taking on Wenatchee Wild, the defending Fred Page and Doyle Cup Champions. How do you see the Warriors matching up?

A: We have no pressure on us from where we finished in comparison to them in the standings yet we split the season series 3-3 and it is the playoffs so we won’t be written off.

Q: What does the future hold for you after playoffs?

A: I have a few school options but right now I am focusing on playoffs after we are finished I will look forward to what I may do in September.

 

West Kelowna Warriors assistant captain Chase Dubois (right) poses alongside team pastor Don Richmond after receiving the team’s fan favourite and humanitarian award for the 2018/19 season.

Most Read