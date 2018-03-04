Disappointing end to season for Bantam T-wolves in playoff final

After a hard-fought series, the Prince George Bantam Cougars are advancing to the BC Hockey Championships.

The Cougars defeated the Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves Sunday 5-2 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in the lakecity in the series’ third and deciding game to earn the berth.

The two teams split Saturday’s games in Prince George — a 3-2 game-one win for Prince George, followed by a 6-3 doubling of the Cougars by the Timberwolves later in the day — before Sunday’s game three.

There, Prince George capitalized on an early goal and penalty trouble from the Timberwolves to shift the momentum in its favour.

The Timberwolves rallied to tie it 1-1 late in the first on a goal from Dylan Telford, however, Prince George notched three unanswered second-period markers to give the team a 4-1 lead heading into the final frame.

With eight minutes to play, the Cougars’ Connor Quam made it 5-1, before Williams Lake’s Max Sanford tallied the T-wolves’ final goal with 6:33 left to play.

The Timberwolves now have one final year-end tournament this coming weekend in Maple Ridge before its season comes to an end.

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves forward Max Sanford carries the puck through an onslaught of Prince George defenders in Sunday’s third and deciding Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association playoff final — a 5-2 win for the Cougars. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves netminder Kai Flett makes a stop early in Sunday’s game with the Prince George Cougars.

Williams Lake’s Davis Franklin looks to make a play from the left wing.

Owen Kritz slides the puck back to a defenceman in the offensive zone.

Sam Chabot battles in the corner with two Prince George Cougars defenders late in the third period of Sunday’s game three.

Williams Lake Bantam Timberwolves assistant captain Dylan Telford works behind the net Sunday.

Williams Lake’s Max Sanford tries to carry the puck through the Prince George defence in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to the Prince George Bantam Cougars.

