Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

Photo submitted
Tyson Delay of Williams Lake competes in the yoke walk event at the Canadian Alliance of Amateur Strength Athletes National Championships. (Photo submitted)Tyson Delay of Williams Lake competes in the yoke walk event at the Canadian Alliance of Amateur Strength Athletes National Championships. (Photo submitted)
Tyson Delay completes three deadlift reps at 525 pounds during the Canadian Strongman Nationals. (Photo submitted)Tyson Delay completes three deadlift reps at 525 pounds during the Canadian Strongman Nationals. (Photo submitted)
Photo submitted
The farmers walk: 50 feet with 265 pounds in each hand. (Photo submitted)The farmers walk: 50 feet with 265 pounds in each hand. (Photo submitted)
The yoke walk: 93 feet at 675 pounds. (Photo submitted)The yoke walk: 93 feet at 675 pounds. (Photo submitted)
Tyson Delay performs two dumbbell reps at 155 pounds. (Photo submitted)Tyson Delay performs two dumbbell reps at 155 pounds. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake strength athlete Tyson Delay finished near the middle of the pack in what was the largest field ever at the Canadian Strongman Nationals in Quebec City Oct. 3.

Hosted by the Canadian Alliance of Amateur Strength Athletes (CAASA), Delay hoisted his ticket to nationals after finishing third in the middleweight division at provincials in Courtenay earlier this summer.

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds.

“I weighed in as the second lightest guy in my group at 218 pounds the day prior, which is heavy for me,” Delay said after placing 15th overall at the event.

“Everyone was pretty much on the weight cap. I weighed like 221 pounds the day of the competition.”

Events at nationals included a yoke walk, deadlift, dumbbell lift, farmer’s walk and axle hold.

An exhausting day of competition, which had its venue change from one location to another due to heightened COVID-19 restrictions put in place the day before the event, saw Delay complete a 120-foot yoke walk carrying 675 pounds, three deadlift reps at 525 pounds, two reps of a 155-pound, awkward, globe-shaped dumbbell and carry 265 pounds 60 feet in the farmer’s walk.

“In the last event, the axle hold, I couldn’t even pick the thing up,” Delay said, noting he was completely exhausted by that point.

READ MORE: Delay powers way to third at BC Provincials

“I’m pleased with how I did. Last year I finished second to last, so definitely not what I wanted but with the calibre of the guys there I’m pretty happy.”

Delay said it’s always a great learning experience competing at nationals.

“I got to meet a lot of athletes I didn’t meet last year due to just how many guys there were, and I got to meet Canada’s Strongest Man, Jean-Francois Caron, who is someone I really look up to,” he said, noting he had the opportunity to ask for a few pointers moving forward in the sport.

“He said the best advice he can give is: stay mobile, stay fast,” Delay said.

Delay thanked his team at home for helping him to train and to prepare for nationals.

“It’s just amazing, all the help,” he said.

Delay has one more competition left before winter: Shell Shock in Edmonton on Nov. 5.

“All the money they raised at that one goes to military vets affected by PTSD,” he said. “So it’ll be kind of cool and there might be a few people from here going.”

He then plans to take some time off over the winter to focus on getting more mobile, getting loose and reworking things from a balance standpoint to get ready for next season.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says league exploring all options to hold 2021 season

Just Posted

DriveBC is reporting the road is closed on the west side of the Rudy Johnson Bridge. (DriveBC map)
Mudslide closes road at Rudy Johnson Bridge north west of Williams Lake

Mudslide is between Buckskin Road and Stack Valley Road

Photo submitted
Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds

Amanda Perez, of Richmond, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31. She had been staying at the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House but left after a verbal argument with another person at that location. (Submitted photo)
Richmond woman reported missing after leaving 100 Mile motel

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing… Continue reading

Xat’sull Heritage Village will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Casual Country 2020: A cultural oasis

Xat’sull Heritage Village brings First Nations culture front and centre

Photo submitted
DOWN TO EARTH: Plenty to learn out in the woods

We got 15 classes safely out to Gavin Lake for at least a version of the Gavin Lake fall program

Dimitry Montigny embraces Jessica Peloquin, left, after laying flowers in front of Suzanne Clermont’s house in Quebec City, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Clermont was named as one of two people killed Saturday night by a man wielding a sword. Peloquin, who took the 911 call, was in tears. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
‘It’s unbelievable’: Quebec City residents mourn victims of deadly sword attack

The identities of the five people injured in the attack are protected by a publication ban

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP say more information will be released today

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem holds a press conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Economic recovery threatened if some workers, households left behind, Macklem says

Low-wage workers are still about 20 per cent below their pre-pandemic levels of employment

Davis Wolfgang Hawke was found dead in a burnt-out SUV in Squamish, B.C., on June 14, 2017. Police said his death was a homicide. (IHIT)
Father of man found dead 3 years ago in Squamish offers $10,000 for information on death

Davis Wolfgang Hawke had been a Neo-Nazi turned renegade internet spammer

Social media images of large parties in Vancouver’s downtown on Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2020.
VIDEO: Halloween crowds gather in Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Police said large, alcohol fuelled crowds made dispersing people not a practical solution

Most Read