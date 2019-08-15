Deausy lines up with best at Walton motocross nationals

“The talent is amazing here,” Deausy told the Tribune Thursday morning from Walton

Rose Lake’s Marcus Deausy is enjoying competing against and watching some of the best motocross racers in North America this week as he tests his own skills at the Walton TransCan GNC Motocross Championship.

Deausy and his family left Williams Lake on Aug. 8 to travel to Walton, Ont. for the high-calibre event from Aug. 12-17 where Deausy, 15, was hoping to turn heads on the national stage against racers sometimes almost twice his age.

“The talent is amazing here,” Deausy told the Tribune Thursday morning from Walton. “I’m pumped to be lining up with not only the best in Canada, but there are top guys here from all over the U.S., too. These guys just came back from competing at the world’s largest amateur race at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.”

Deausy has six races under his belt so far, and said he found it challenging at first but is finding his stride as the event progresses.

“It was very difficult the first day, tilled super deep with long ruts,” he said. “It took a couple of practices to start railing all my corners but after day three it is now, by far, my favourite track. Super fun jumps.”

Overall, though, Deausy said he’s having a great experience.

”I’ve had some bike problems but my speed is right with the top guys,” he said. “Today’s motos were pretty epic. They loaded the gate ahead of the schedule’d time so I missed my top gate pick. Fought (from the back to middle of the field). It was intense.”

Deausy’s best result to date was in the 450 Intermediate class where he finished sixth in both the first and second motos.

In the Open Intermediate class Deausy was 26th in moto 1, before turning it around to place ninth in his second moto.

Lastly, in the Youth 14-29 Intermediate/Pro class, Deausy was 13th in moto 1 and 15th in moto 2.

On Saturday, Deausy will attempt to qualify for the final round of the Rock Star Energy Pro Nationals. Deausy is the yougnest racer to ever get a pro point in a Rock Star Energy national event, which granted him an invitation to the prestigious races in Walton.

Deausy said his long-term goal is to turn professional by the time he is 17 years old.

READ MORE: Deasuy family looks east to Walton Motocross Nationals


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Arnie Kunka races to main event win at Thunder Mountain’s annual Memorial Race

Just Posted

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: ‘Older people want to keep learning’ Cariboo Chilcotin Elders College a real gem for seniors

Volunteer-driven program well-known for offering interesting and challenging courses

LETTERS: Politics does make a difference in our day-to-day lives

It matters very much which party is in power in B.C.

Arnie Kunka races to main event win at Thunder Mountain’s annual Memorial Race

In the bone stock class it was the No. 35 car of Damien Fisher taking the checkered flag

Tickets for first Williams Lake Beerfest on sale now

The Williams Lake Indian Band is preparing to send the hot and sunny days off in style

Pinnacle’s $30 million expansion project gets nod from Williams Lake council

Residents air concerns about the plant’s location, noise and emissions

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Former firefighter teams up with web developer to create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Vancouver Island cat has leg amputated after being shot

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Most Read