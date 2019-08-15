Deausy lines up with best at Walton motocross nationals

Rose Lake’s Marcus Deausy is enjoying competing against and watching some of the best motocross racers in North America this week as he tests his own skills at the Walton TransCan GNC Motocross Championship.

Deausy and his family left Williams Lake on Aug. 8 to travel to Walton, Ont. for the high-calibre event from Aug. 12-17 where Deausy, 15, was hoping to turn heads on the national stage against racers sometimes almost twice his age.

“The talent is amazing here,” Deausy told the Tribune Thursday morning from Walton. “I’m pumped to be lining up with not only the best in Canada, but there are top guys here from all over the U.S., too. These guys just came back from competing at the world’s largest amateur race at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.”

Deausy has six races under his belt so far, and said he found it challenging at first but is finding his stride as the event progresses.

“It was very difficult the first day, tilled super deep with long ruts,” he said. “It took a couple of practices to start railing all my corners but after day three it is now, by far, my favourite track. Super fun jumps.”

Overall, though, Deausy said he’s having a great experience.

”I’ve had some bike problems but my speed is right with the top guys,” he said. “Today’s motos were pretty epic. They loaded the gate ahead of the schedule’d time so I missed my top gate pick. Fought (from the back to middle of the field). It was intense.”

Deausy’s best result to date was in the 450 Intermediate class where he finished sixth in both the first and second motos.

In the Open Intermediate class Deausy was 26th in moto 1, before turning it around to place ninth in his second moto.

Lastly, in the Youth 14-29 Intermediate/Pro class, Deausy was 13th in moto 1 and 15th in moto 2.

On Saturday, Deausy will attempt to qualify for the final round of the Rock Star Energy Pro Nationals. Deausy is the yougnest racer to ever get a pro point in a Rock Star Energy national event, which granted him an invitation to the prestigious races in Walton.

Deausy said his long-term goal is to turn professional by the time he is 17 years old.

