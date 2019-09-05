Deakin Hoyer gets first taste of competitive motocross racing

Four-year-old Deakin Hoyer stands proudly with his dirt bike during round six of the Future West BC Motocross Championships at Kamloops’ Whispering Pines Aug. 25. Deakin, the son of pro motocross and snowbike racer Brock Hoyer, was competing for the first time at the event.

Four-year-old Deakin Hoyer, the son of professional motocross racer and snowbike pioneer Brock Hoyer of Williams Lake, took in his first race at round six of the Future West BC Motocross Championships at Kamloops’ Whispering Pines on Aug. 25.

Deakin raced in the New Kid Beginner class against riders up to two years older than him, finishing 10th in the first moto and 13th in the second moto.

For Brock, it was a special weekend.

“I always said I wouldn’t push him into racing and if he wanted to do it, great, and I would support him all the way,” Brock said. “It was a proud moment, for sure. I was a little nervous, but it was definitely super gratifying just to see him enjoying it was something I loved seeing.”

Deakin, meanwhile, was quiet, and humble, Brock said.

“He didn’t say a lot. He said he had fun and the first time he came off the track he was excited and asking me if he won. I told him he did great, but he said ‘Awww. I thought I won.’”

The track also proved challenging on the first day after it had rained the previous night, leaving large ruts and mud for young racers to contend with.

“Everyone struggled a little in the first moto, but the second one I just said go out and have fun and ride, and improve — that was the biggest thing. He was passing, and a little bit more aggressive. He wasn’t winning by any means but the last moto he didn’t even crash once and was having a great time.”

Deakin started dirt biking at the end of last season, when he was three years old, without training wheels.

Other Williams Lake and area racers who took to the track in Kamloops were Brenden Roberts (eighth – moto 1, 10th – moto 2 65cc 7-9), Noah Porter (second – moto 1, first – moto 2, 85cc 7-11; fifth – moto 1, fifth moto 2, Supermini), Layne Gentles (third – moto 1, sixth, moto 2, New Kid Beginner), Grace Turner (sixth – moto 1, third – moto 2), Marcus Deausy (seventh – moto 1, fifth – moto 2, Pro Am; third – moto 1, first – moto 2, Under 30; third – moto 1, first – moto 2, 250 Intermediate), Cody Bailey (11th – moto 1, 7th – moto 2, Under 30) and Ryan Arnold (12th – moto 1, eighth – moto 2).

Brock said he hopes to join Deakin, along with many more Williams Lake motocross racers, on the track Sept. 28-29 at the Future West Motocross Final Round being held at the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association Track.

Racing is slated to take place throughout the day Saturday, beginning in the early morning, followed by racing again on Sunday until late afternoon.

For more information visit www.futurewestmoto.ca.


Deakin poses for a photograph with his dad, Brock Hoyer, and grandma, Debbie Hoyer, prior to a race Aug. 25 in Kamloops.

Deakin Hoyer (front right) takes off from the starting gate at Whispering Pines.

