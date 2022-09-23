WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway hosted a hit-to-pass event to kick off Stampede weekend racing earlier this year. Competitors will take to the track one more time this season with Day of Destruction and Fan Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Day of Destruction/Fan Appreciation Day to cap off race season in Williams Lake

Last racing event of the year at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway

Fans can expect racing and wrecks all day long as the flag drops for the final race of the 2022 Season at WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway.

The Hornets, Minis and Streets kick off the day as they vie for points championship bling and bragging rights.

Chaos and carnage will soon follow with the Day of Destruction Hit to Pass and will include a boat and trailer race.

There will also be full concessions, live band and other surprises in appreciation of the fans.

Please join WL Forestry/NAPA Thunder Mountain Speedway at the track off Bond Lake Road as they celebrate 65 years of racing.

The gates open at 9 a.m., qualifying starts at noon.




