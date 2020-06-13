Day, Long to raise funds for Golfathon for ALS

This year’s Golfathon for ALS will mark Day’s fifth consecutive time participating in the fundraiser

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day (right) and pro shop employee Dayton Long will once again take part in the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of B.C. Day and Long will start golfing early, playing as many holes as possible, on June 24 while raising funds for ALS awareness and support services. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Two Williams Lake residents will golf from before sunrise until sunset this month while raising awareness and funds for the ALS Society of B.C.

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day and WLGTC employee Dayton Long — both multi-time participants in the fundraiser — will take to the links for the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS on June 24 where they will golf as many holes as possible.

This year’s Golfathon for ALS will mark Day’s fifth consecutive time participating in the fundraiser. This will be Long’s second year fundraising in support of ALS.

In 2019 Day played an incredible 10 rounds, or 180 holes, of golf throughout the day. He dedicated last year’s golfathon to longtime WLGTC member and supporter Bill Montgomery, who died just prior to the event after a 10-year battle with ALS.

This year, additional safety procedures have been implemented, such as no physical contact between golfers, no contact surfaces and single carts, due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The WLGTC is one of 30 golf courses throughout B.C. taking part in this year’s 15th annual golfathon.

ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal, neurodegenerative disorder that affects a person’s motor neuros that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically, a person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet for ALS.

“On behalf of the association, I am extremely proud of the PGA of BC’s involvement with the Golfathon for ALS, benefiting the ALS Society of BC patient services,” said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of the PGA of BC.

“Throughout our years of participation, the efforts of countless golf professionals and volunteers have helped raise over $1.9 million. The program has assisted tens of thousands of individuals throughout B.C. affected by this deadly disease. I am confident that with the continued support of our members, 2020 will be yet another successful PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.”

Visit www.golfathonforals.com, click on ‘Participating Courses’ and find the WLGTC to donate.



