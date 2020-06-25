Day, Long, play eight straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

The Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s Dayton Long (left) and Morgan Day stand next to their PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS scoreboard after finishing their 72nd hole of the day. The duo went on to play eight rounds, or 144 holes in total — all while collecting pledges online and in person at the course to help raise funds for the ALS Society of BC. (Photo submitted)

Dressed in purple golf attire representing the colour of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis awareness, Morgan Day and Dayton Long golfed from sunrise to sunset Wednesday in Williams Lake as part of the annual PGA of BC’s Golfathon for ALS.

The goal: raise funds by collecting pledges online and at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club pro shop while playing as many rounds of golf throughout the day as possible.

Starting from the first tee at 4:45 a.m., the duo managed to complete eight rounds of golf, or 144 holes, under what were gorgeous, sunny skies throughout the day.

For Day, who is the general manager at the WLGTC, this was his fifth year playing in the fundraiser. Long, also an employee at the course, was taking part in his second year of the event.

READ MORE: Day endures 10 straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

Both have seen the devastating effects of ALS first hand as, in 2019, longtime WLGTC member, golfer and supporter Bill Montgomery — after a 10-year battle with the disease — died just prior to the fundraiser.

As of Thursday morning, June 25, $3,715 of the duo’s $5,000 goal had been raised.

Funds collected will go to the ALS Society of BC helping to provide direct support to patients, their families and caregivers through its services including an equipment loan program, raising funds for patient services and research and increasing public awareness and understanding of ALS.

ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fat neurodegnerative disorder that affects the person’s moto neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere. Typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Donations can still be made online at www.golfathonforals.com, clicking on ‘Participating Courses’ and then the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club. They can also be made in person at the WLGTC pro shop.


greg.sabatino@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club employee Dayton Long sends his tee shot down the fairway at the 10th hole. Long and WLGTC general manager Morgan Day played from sunrise to sunset as part of the PGA of BC’s Golfathon for ALS. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dayton Long sinks a put on the ninth green at the WLGTC. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

WLGTC general manager Morgan Day drains a long eagle putt on the ninth green. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Dayton Long hits his approach. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Comments are closed

Previous story
NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Just Posted

Day, Long, play eight straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

Dressed in purple golf attire representing the colour of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis… Continue reading

Carey Price named 2019/20 Molson Cup player of the year by Canadiens

Price finished the regular season ahead of teammates Brendan Gallagher and Nick Suzuki

Norine Durban appointed SD27 secretary treasurer

Durban replaces Kevin Futcher who went on leave in 2018

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Williams Lake students hosting climate march this Friday, June 26

The march is being organized by two Lake City Secondary School Columneetza Campus students

School teacher tests positive for COVID-19 as B.C. sees two new deaths, 20 cases

First public school teacher to test positive with COVID-19

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Williams Lake Tribune continue its mission to provide trusted local news

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

NDP changing B.C. Hydro rules to import clean electricity

‘Lots of interest’ in developing Burrard Thermal site

B.C. extends temporary layoff period to 24 weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic

New limit will closely match CERB timeline

Safe, clean campsites to be made available for seasonal fruit pickers in B.C.

One campsite is planned for the Oliver area in the southern Okanagan and two more are slated for Creston

UPDATE: First Nations call for end to B.C. open-net salmon farms

BC Salmon Farmers Association seeks dialogue over Indigenous leaders’ concerns

LifeLabs ‘failed to protect’ personal information of millions of Canadians: investigation

The Canadian laboratory testing company was found to have violated its patients’ privacy

Most Read