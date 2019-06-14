Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day looks to drain a putt on hole three at the course during his fourth of 10 rounds Wednesday for the Golfathon for ALS.

Day endures 10 straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day golfed from dawn to dusk Wednesday in support of the Golfathon for ALS.

The annual event, which sees participating golf professionals from throughout the province play from sunrise to sunset to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC while golfing as many holes as possible, saw Day play through 10 rounds, or 180 holes, of golf.

Day, who teed off at 4:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 8:30 p.m. (16 hours of consecutive golf), was joined by WLGTC staff member Dayton Long for a round in the morning, and a round in the evening, and garnered support from several club and family members throughout the day.

“The back was a little sore, that’s for sure,” Day said. “But I’m feeling not too bad this morning [Thursday]. Just a little stiff.

“I had a lot of support from the membership.”

READ MORE: Organizers busy preparing for annual Walk to End ALS

This was Day’s fourth year participating in the Golfathon for ALS.

He dedicated this year’s golfathon to longtime WLGTC member and supporter Bill Montgomery, who died recently after a 10-year battle with ALS.

“He’s been a member and a presence up at the club for as long as I can remember and definitely before my time,” Day said. “Bill would always pop in to the occasional men’s night and chat with the guys and have a beer or two. He was awesome to have around, and he was involved heavily with the club and always loved golfing. We felt the family’s support out there, for sure, from his son, Bryan, daughter Koralee and his wife, Elsie.”

So far this year, Day said roughly $1,000 has been raised, with funds still rolling in.

As for his golf game, Day was pleased with his scores considering the circumstances.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to support Golfathon for ALS

“I shot two rounds of 64, and my worst round was a 73, so I had four rounds of 73 or lower and six rounds in the 60s,” he said.

“Even at the end when my swing was starting to get a little loosey goosey the putts were still falling at the right time, so on that end it was a lot of fun and made it easy.”

Donations can still be made to the Golfathon for ALS, and to Day and the WLGTC, at www.golfathonforals.com.

Previous story
Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Just Posted

Three rehabilitated raptors released back into the Cariboo region

Two owls and a juvenile bald eagle spent time at Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society in Delta healing from injuries

Day endures 10 straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day golfed from… Continue reading

WLIB hosting Father’s Day Powwow, Fastball Tournament this weekend

Sugar Cane will be the place to be to celebrate Father’s Day weekend in style here in the lakecity

Lakecity duo make mark at BC Cup fitness and bodybuilding show

Nicki Trotter brings home first place in figure class

Surrey sister reacts to stayed charges in sex-assault case profiled in documentary

‘All I can say is the criminal justice system is so broken – it’s a broken, dinosaur system’

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

70% of B.C. drivers say road trips keep them from buying electric cars: survey

But most electric cars can handle average road trip lengths in B.C.

Most Read