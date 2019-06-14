Day endures 10 straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day looks to drain a putt on hole three at the course during his fourth of 10 rounds Wednesday for the Golfathon for ALS.

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day golfed from dawn to dusk Wednesday in support of the Golfathon for ALS.

The annual event, which sees participating golf professionals from throughout the province play from sunrise to sunset to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC while golfing as many holes as possible, saw Day play through 10 rounds, or 180 holes, of golf.

Day, who teed off at 4:30 a.m. and wrapped up at 8:30 p.m. (16 hours of consecutive golf), was joined by WLGTC staff member Dayton Long for a round in the morning, and a round in the evening, and garnered support from several club and family members throughout the day.

“The back was a little sore, that’s for sure,” Day said. “But I’m feeling not too bad this morning [Thursday]. Just a little stiff.

“I had a lot of support from the membership.”

READ MORE: Organizers busy preparing for annual Walk to End ALS

This was Day’s fourth year participating in the Golfathon for ALS.

He dedicated this year’s golfathon to longtime WLGTC member and supporter Bill Montgomery, who died recently after a 10-year battle with ALS.

“He’s been a member and a presence up at the club for as long as I can remember and definitely before my time,” Day said. “Bill would always pop in to the occasional men’s night and chat with the guys and have a beer or two. He was awesome to have around, and he was involved heavily with the club and always loved golfing. We felt the family’s support out there, for sure, from his son, Bryan, daughter Koralee and his wife, Elsie.”

So far this year, Day said roughly $1,000 has been raised, with funds still rolling in.

As for his golf game, Day was pleased with his scores considering the circumstances.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club to support Golfathon for ALS

“I shot two rounds of 64, and my worst round was a 73, so I had four rounds of 73 or lower and six rounds in the 60s,” he said.

“Even at the end when my swing was starting to get a little loosey goosey the putts were still falling at the right time, so on that end it was a lot of fun and made it easy.”

Donations can still be made to the Golfathon for ALS, and to Day and the WLGTC, at www.golfathonforals.com.