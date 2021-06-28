Day, Conroy, braving heat wave June 28 for PGA of BC’s Golfathon for ALS

The duo teed off this morning at 4:15 a.m. in an attempt to escape a bit of the blazing heat

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day (left) and staff member Brody Conroy are golfing from sunrise to sunset today, June 28 as part of the PGA of BC’s Golfathon for ALS. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager Morgan Day and staff member Brody Conroy are battling today’s (June 28) heat wave taking part in the annual PGA of BC’s Golfathon for ALS.

For Day, who will be joining fellow golf professionals from throughout the province in the event, this will be his sixth year participating in the fundraiser.

The duo teed off this morning at 4:15 a.m. in an attempt to escape a bit of the blazing heat forecast to reach 40C by this afternoon.

Day and Conroy have set the goal of raising funds by collecting pledges online and at the WLGTC pro shop while golfing as many rounds as possible throughout the course of the day.

By just after 12 p.m., Day and Conroy had already played 83 holes (almost five rounds of golf).

READ MORE: Day, Long, play eight straight rounds in support of Golfathon for ALS

In 2020, Day and past WLGTC employee Dayton Long teed off at 4:45 a.m. and managed to complete eight rounds, or 144 holes, raising around $5,000 for the ALS Society of BC.

Pledges for Day and Conroy’s golfathon can be made at www.golfathonforals.com and finding the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club on ‘Participating Courses.’



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter