Day 2 in the books at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake

Bullriding at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bull fighter Cody Call jumps between fallen bullrider Brandon Loring and a bull at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15. Call suffered a shoulder injury while Loring is roughed up by the bull but escapes serious injury. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Virgil Poffenroth (left) and Wade McNolty compete in team roping Saturday, April 15 at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Karena Sokolan competes in break away roping. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Brianna Billy makes the best time in break away roping Saturday. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Wyatt Reid competes in the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Cole Churchill competes in steer wrestling at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Rodeo clown Jason Charters gets a laugh from the crowd at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hunter Reid at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Jared Marshall competes in bareback at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Members of the West Coast Drill Team perform at the 2023 Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo April 15. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Williams Lake First Nation opened the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo with drumming, singing and dancing as well as sharing a short video about the nation’s culture. Chevi Woods, 25, sings the national anthem at the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo Saturday, April 15, 2023. Woods, the daughter of Ray Woods, said it was the first time she sang publicly since she was 10 years old due to suffering from stage fright. She performed at the rodeo at the request of her dad. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bull fighter Cody Call is assisted behind the scenes by Unlimited Medical Services after being injured in the bullriding. (Photo submitted)

The second performance of the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo attracted a full house of fans at Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, excited to kick off a new rodeo season.

Points were scored in bareback, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, team roping, break away roping, junior bull riding and bull riding.

Unfortunately, there was an injury near the end of the bullriding.

Bullrider Brandon Loring was on Ramblin’ Man when he took a fall into the corner of the arena beside the chutes. The bull had Loring in his sights and was moving toward him within a few feet when bull fighter Cody Call jumped between Loring and the animal, taking a hit which flipped him up and over, landing head and shoulder first.

Loring was also roughed up in the dirt in the melee but escaped serious injury.

Call was treated onsite by staff from Unlimited Medical Services (UMS), who secured his injured shoulder. Ambulance then arrived to transport Call to hospital.

Cody’s dad, Roy Call of C+ Rodeos, said it is a disappointing injury but it couldn’t have been worse.

“Rodeo is a very dangerous sport.”

From Cariboo Memorial Hospital where he was being treated, Cody said he was thankful to the amaazing staff at CMH as well as UMS for their efforts. He said he is doing well and resting.

Sunday, April 16 the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo will showcase the inductees of the BC Cowboy Hall of Fame at 12:45 p.m., with the finals getting underway at 1 p.m. in all events, including bullriding.

