Daring mountain racers thrill fans at 94th Annual Williams Lake Stampede

Steve Quilt races down the hill into the Stampede Grounds Friday (July 1). (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Mountain racer Bryan Slater of Summerland walks to pick up his horse after Friday’s race. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Thursday evening’s mountain race sees Patrick Mcleod and Darren Sulin race for first and second. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

With two successful, injury-free days of competition under their belts, Saturday (July 2) is expected to be another thrill ride for fans and riders of the famous Mountain Race at the Williams Lake Stampede.

Day 1 of racing (Thursday evening) saw Patrick Mcleod of Merritt, B.C. overtake Darren Sulin of Towdystan in the home stretch to take first place.

Sulin captured second place and Steve Quilt of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation took third.

Fourth, fifth and sixth places went to Jessie Chillihitzia, Oliver Lindley and William Smithers, all of Merritt.

Xeni Gwet’in racer Conway Lulua finished seventh, Bryan Slater of Summerland came in eighth and Arnold Chillihitzia of Merritt, B.C. ninth.

Day 2 of racing saw Patrick Mcleod take first again, with Steve Quilt capturing second place and Darren Sulin, third.

Several of the racers took a wide turn at the bottom of the steep hill coming into the Stampede Grounds during Friday’s race, with Bryan Slater falling off his horse just as the pair were heading onto the track.

We caught up with Slater after the race and he was in good spirits with his horse Misty, who he got as a wild horse. He said he travelled for the event as he thought the mountain race might be something she would like and he’s always wanted to try competing in the race.

“I didn’t stay on today but I think she has fun,” Slater said, going on to explain what he enoys of the race.

“Just the group start, it’s something new, it’s exciting, it’s fast … I was smiling and laughing the whole time, even when I was standing in the dirt watching my horse run away.”

Former mountain racer and current Xeni Gwet’in Chief Jimmy Lulua is organizing this year’s mountain racing.

Watch for more updates and added photos

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RodeoWilliams Lake