Cycling to celebrate Thanksgiving with first Turkey-duro

The Williams Lake Cycling Club will be hosting the first Turkey-duro family event this Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Desous Mountain Trail Network. (Scott Horley photo)

This Thanksgiving, Sunday, Oct. 13, the Williams Lake Cycling Club is hosting a fun, family-oriented, Thanksgiving-themed event at the Desous Mountain Trail Network billed the Turkey-duro.

The event will be a low-key, enduro-style race utilizing new touch-less Sportident timing system.

The kids race starts at 10 a.m. with a lap or two around the new campsite on Smoke and Beers with the other age groups to follow. More details will be provided on site, but the plan is to ride all over the fresh, front side runs.

Following the kids races a three-stage enduro race on the more advanced trails in the network is slated. This will also be a fun, free event.

The cycling club is inviting rider to take this opportunity to come out to explore the Desous Mountain Trail Network. There will be some Thanksgiving-inspired offerings courtesy of: Mark and Jacinta Savard, the WLCC, Save-On-Foods, SBL and our upcoming brewery, Fox Mountain Brewing.

Plan for the weather, good times and some great biking. For those interested, camping is optional on both the Saturday before the race and for Sunday, post race. The action will start from the campground on the front side of the mountain.

If interested in volunteering contact puddlebike@gmail.com or Mark Savard at Red Shreds.



sports@wltribune.com

