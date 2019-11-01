Curling Club up registration as 2019/20 season now in full swing

The 2019/20 Williams Lake Curling Club season is officially underway with leagues now in full swing in the lakecity.

And with two major bonspiels planned, it’s shaping up to be a busy year of curling, said Ken Hall, new office manager with the WLCC.

Hall has been curling in Williams Lake since he moved to the city in 1959, and said he’s happy to report more curlers are coming through the doors than in years past, and the number of total registered rinks across all leagues has gone up.

“Our club’s been growing, which is a good sign,” Hall said. “We were shrinking for many years and it was almost getting to the point where it wouldn’t be viable to open. It’s an expensive facility to operate.”

The WLCC is primarily a volunteer-run organization, and Hall said the atmosphere around the rink so far, early on in the season, has been great.

“Everyone’s excited,” he said. “People knew we were up a few rinks around the leagues so it’s been fantastic so far.”

Currently, leagues are running just about every night of the week.

Monday is the WLCC’s social league, Tuesday showcases the Williams Lake Sponsor League of Curling, Wednesday is Ladies League, Thursday is Men’s League and Stick Curling at 2 p.m. and Friday is Open League.

Also, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, coach Rick Miller leads multiple age groups of junior curlers at the WLCC.

New this year, on Saturdays from 7-9 p.m., the WLCC is hosting open drop-ins at the club.

“It’s pure drop in,” he said. “Come down, curl, have a drink. There will likely be someone there to show you a bit about the game. For someone who wants to learn how to curl it’s easy entry and no strings attached.”

The cost is $10 per drop in. The WLCC is also planning two large bonspiels this season: its Joint Bonspiel from Feb. 7-8 and its Open Bonspiel from March 6-7.

Williams Lake will also play host to a Masters Provincial Playdown for Zone 5 between 100 Mile House, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Williams Lake and Prince George.

Hall added he’d like to encourage anyone interested in trying out the sport to stop by the club on any night of the week.

“We have rentals for brooms, step on sliders, sticks for free, curling aids. Just come on by. If someone wants to come down all they need are clean runners.”

For more on the WLCC visit its website at https://williamslakecurling.com.



