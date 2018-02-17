Williams Lake skip Paige Gudbranson (centre) throws a rock during a Williams Lake Curling Club Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel, which runs this weekend until Sunday with finals scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Curling club in midst of first bonspiel of season

The Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel is underway at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

The Williams Lake Curling Club is hosting its first bonspiel of the season with the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel.

Sixteen teams are entered into the draw with 10 men’s teams and six womens’ teams, including two out-of-town teams from Quesnel in each division.

Curling began this morning and runs throughout the day today, with the last game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. this evening (Saturday).

Sunday, semifinals get underway at 9 a.m. with finals slated for 12:30 p.m.

Men’s teams will compete in three divisions (A, B and C), while on the women’s side they will square off in two (A and B).

Spectators are more than welcome at the club.

Anyone interested in getting out for the evening is also invited to attend a social at the WLCC where a live music and a dance will kick off at 8 p.m.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Just Posted

Light snowfall greets lakecity residents Saturday morning

Residents were being greeted to another dusting of snow Saturday morning in Williams Lake.

Great Backyard Bird Count goes Saturday at Scout Island

Scout Island Nature Centre is going to the birds today, but in a good way.

CRD writing government leaders on Gas Tax fund

The CRD sees major project applications rejected for strategic priorities funding

Williams Lake budget ready for debate at the end of the month

Williams Lake city council will begin deliberating the 2018 budget by the… Continue reading

Williams Lake author self-publishes first fantasy novel

‘The Path of Adonai’ about faith, light and darkness

Resident’s love of bowling passed on to great granddaughter

A passion for bowling for a Williams Lake resident is being passed down to his great grandaughter.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Reports of money laundering in B.C. real estate ‘troubling’: attorney general

News report alleges people connected to fentanyl trade are using B.C. real estate to launder money

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals for Canada, and men’s hockey loss

Team Canada shines on the speed skating track, but fall short against the Czechs in hockey

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Read