Curling club in midst of first bonspiel of season

The Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel is underway at the Williams Lake Curling Club.

Williams Lake skip Paige Gudbranson (centre) throws a rock during a Williams Lake Curling Club Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel, which runs this weekend until Sunday with finals scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Curling Club is hosting its first bonspiel of the season with the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel.

Sixteen teams are entered into the draw with 10 men’s teams and six womens’ teams, including two out-of-town teams from Quesnel in each division.

Curling began this morning and runs throughout the day today, with the last game scheduled for 7:15 p.m. this evening (Saturday).

Sunday, semifinals get underway at 9 a.m. with finals slated for 12:30 p.m.

Men’s teams will compete in three divisions (A, B and C), while on the women’s side they will square off in two (A and B).

Spectators are more than welcome at the club.

Anyone interested in getting out for the evening is also invited to attend a social at the WLCC where a live music and a dance will kick off at 8 p.m.