Curling club accepting registration for 2019/20 season

Williams Lake’s Alex Jeannotte (left) and Rob Barta (right) sweep as Ryan Bailey releases during the men’s ‘A’ final at the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel Sunday at the Williams Lake Curling Club. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Curling Club is sweeping into the 2019/20 season welcoming new and returning players to come try the sport for free this week.

The curling club will be open for registration every evening up until the end of the week and is encouraging new curlers, returning curlers and anyone interested in learning how to curl to drop in between the hours of 6 and 8:30 p.m. for a chance to throw some rocks and for a bit of instruction.

While the club’s various leagues held weekly begin to take shape as registration carries on, this year’s Williams Lake Curling will see longtime curler Ken Hall as its acting manager. Rick Miller, meanwhile, will be back once again to coach youth and learn-to-curl sessions.

This year, Williams Lake will also play host to the Provincial Masters Bonspiel from Jan. 24-25, followed by its annual Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel from Feb. 7-9.

From March 6-8, the Open Mixed Bonspiel will take centre stage.

The WLCC’s final bonspiel of the season will be its Open Doubles Bonspiel at a to be announced date.

For more on the WLCC visit www.williamslakecurling.com.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter