Williams Lake’s Alex Jeannotte (left) and Rob Barta (right) sweep as Ryan Bailey releases during the men’s ‘A’ final at the Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel Sunday at the Williams Lake Curling Club. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Curling club accepting registration for 2019/20 season

The Williams Lake Curling Club is sweeping into the 2019/20 season welcoming new and returning players to come try the sport for free this week.

The curling club will be open for registration every evening up until the end of the week and is encouraging new curlers, returning curlers and anyone interested in learning how to curl to drop in between the hours of 6 and 8:30 p.m. for a chance to throw some rocks and for a bit of instruction.

While the club’s various leagues held weekly begin to take shape as registration carries on, this year’s Williams Lake Curling will see longtime curler Ken Hall as its acting manager. Rick Miller, meanwhile, will be back once again to coach youth and learn-to-curl sessions.

This year, Williams Lake will also play host to the Provincial Masters Bonspiel from Jan. 24-25, followed by its annual Men’s and Ladies’ Joint Bonspiel from Feb. 7-9.

From March 6-8, the Open Mixed Bonspiel will take centre stage.

The WLCC’s final bonspiel of the season will be its Open Doubles Bonspiel at a to be announced date.

For more on the WLCC visit www.williamslakecurling.com.


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Cariboo man looking to bring awareness to suicide and mental health through ultramarathons

Just Posted

Curling club accepting registration for 2019/20 season

The Williams Lake Curling Club is sweeping into the 2019/20 season welcoming… Continue reading

Stampede president steps down after four ‘incredibly rewarding’ years

Vice-president Court Smith acting president in the meantime

Williams Lake event to share information on immigration pathways for skilled workers

The free event takes place at City Hall from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Video: Williams Lake fundraiser to support logging families raises thousands for those in need

Organizers Lesley Destree and Serena Neels were happy with the show of support

BC Wildfire Service will be burning debris piles around Williams Lake this fall

Pile burning project may be visible between Oct. 9 and Nov. 30

VIDEO: Four First Nations want to help the world replace coal with B.C. LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

‘I heard her scream’: Victim recalls friend fatally stabbed at Abbotsford high school

Gabriel Klein is on trial for the stabbing death of Letisha Reimer

No risk to public safety: Burnaby RCMP on why public not notified in SFU gun scare

A 19-year-old man was arrested, and a replica gun was found

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read