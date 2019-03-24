Curlers sweep final rocks of season; league champions crowned

The Williams Lake Curling Club crowned its champions recently as the season wound down

The Williams Lake Sponsor League of Curling, Men’s League, Ladies’ League, Monday Night Social League and Friday Night Open League each wrapped up their respective seasons over the past couple of weeks in preparation for the ice to come out of the building.

Last Thursday’s men’s league final saw skip Ron Bisaro’s rink of Bill Garratt, Mark Berg and Shane Doddridge defeat the Ken Hall rink 8-2 in six ends for the title.

Doddridge, who also happens to be the president of the club, said it was good win to cap off a great season of curling for the league.

“The nice thing about men’s league in Williams Lake is that all the teams are mixed with beginner players and experienced players, so anyone has a chance of winning against anyone else,” Doddridge said.

“Usually one team doesn’t get too far ahead on the board. You never know what’s going to happen in any game and that’s what’s fun about men’s night.”

Of the final, Doddridge said some key shots were the difference.

“We were not missing any shots,” he said. “And Ken’s team missed a few key ones in a row and that was enough to put them behind. Ron made one really beautiful shot to score three and that more or less sealed the deal and they weren’t able to catch up.”

The Tim Hortons rink of skip Brian Purdy, Ken Kvist, Mark Berg, John Dryden and Dave Jeannotte, meanwhile, battled for first place March 12 with perennial league winners Lake City Collision, playing a strong game to tie for first with a 9-2 victory, forcing the championship to be decided by a team draw to the button.

Lake City Collision had an 11-6 lead but skip Brian Purdy drew the button with his last shot to tie 11-11.Skips Simone Groundwater and Brian Purdy both then had an extra draw with Purdy again drawing the pin for the victory and the league championship.

In the Williams Lake Ladies Curling League it was skip Donna Shiach, Tatiana Hill, Betty Dryden, Buff Carnes and Carol Johnson winning the title.

Other wins were skip Debbie Rand, Bill Rand, Sam Mitchell and Dennis Mitchell in the Friday Night Open League, while Monday Night Social League champions were Daryl Halfnights, Jason Ouimet, Tallon Rolston and Kris Ouimet.

Doddridge said while the season is finished, the WLCC is preparing for its upcoming annual general meeting April 4 at the curling club, beginning at 7 p.m.

“There’s going to be a pretty big turnover,” Doddridge said, who noted he will be stepping down as president for next season to further his education. “I’ll be back after that, but the president position is open, and our manager (Laura Ball) is stepping away.

“She’s done a fantastic job over the years and she’s put in so much hard work that it’s no surprise that it’s time to pass the torch, but we’ll all miss her because she does such a great job and it’s sad to see her go.”

Positions at the AGM up for grabs will include president, manager and new directors, along with representatives for the club’s various leagues.

“We’re looking for a good turnout,” he said.

“We’ll bring the pizza, the bar will be open, and we’re hoping to make it kind of a social event to attract some of the younger people out to come volunteer.”



Skip Ron Bisaro (from left), Bill Garratt, Mark Berg and Shane Doddridge picked up the victory in the Williams Lake Men’s Curling League final March 14.

Dave Jeannotte (from left), Ken Kvist, skip Brian Purdy, Mark Berg and John Dryden are this year’s Williams Lake Sponsor League of Curling champions. Purdy’s rink, after tying its final game, needed a draw to the button to win the title.

Photo submitted The Williams Lake Ladies Curling Club winners: Skip Donna Shiach (from left), Tatiana Hill, Betty Dryden, Buff Carnes and Carol Johnson (missing). The Williams Lake Ladies Curling Club winners: Skip Donna Shiach, Tatiana Hill, Betty Dryden, Buff Carnes and Carol Johnson (missing).

Photo submitted Friday Night’s Open League winners: Skip Debbie Rand (from left), Bill Rand, Samantha Mitchell and Dennis Mitchell. Friday Night’s Open League winners: Skip Debbie Rand (from left), Bill Rand, Sam Mitchell and Dennis Mitchell.