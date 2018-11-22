Cross country ski club hosting open house and ski swap this Saturday

The ski swap will feature cross country and snowshoe gear

The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club is hosting its open house and ski swap this Saturday.

The ski swap will feature cross country and snowshoe gear and will help anyone interested in getting out on the trails at the Bull Mountain Ski Area this season.

This will also be the last weekend to purchase a WLCCSC membership at a redcued rate.

The ski swap goes from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the library meeting room. Ski Swap gear drop-off is available at 9 a.m.

Aside from club memberships, Bunnyrabbit and Jackrabbit registration and information tables will be setup on site.



sports@wltribune.com

