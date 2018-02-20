Cross-country racers show speed at BC championships

The Bull Mountain Racers were blazing up the trails in Prince George during the weekend.

Photo submitted Bull Mountain Racers Livia Seabourne (from left), Anika Wallin and Grace Turner

A group of five skiers from the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club group made the trek, joining 618 athletes from B.C., Alberta, Yukon, Saskatchewan and the U.S. for the competition.

On Friday, Feb. 16, athletes competed in the free technique event in a mix of sun and cloud where the team posted strong results. Nadia Wallin skied to a bronze medal, Anika Wallin picked up fourth, Cooper Seabourne was eighth, Livia Seabourne was 23rd and Grace Turner placed 10th in their respective age groups.

The following day, racing in the classic technique event in difficult, heavy snow conditions on Saturday, Feb. 17, Anika once again showed off her speed to win a bronze medal in the bantam girls division. Nadia, meanwhile, was seventh in the peewee girls category, Cooper was 12th, Livia was 28th and Turner finished 15th.

Sunday’s festivities consisted of the relay event where all five athletes were once again back in action.

Turner, Anika and Livia all had strong showings, coaches said, placing 15th out of 34 teams in the midget girls category.

Cooper and Nadia, meanwhile, joined another out-of-town athlete to finish 12th in their division.

Anika, having posted top showings at provincial level races in Whistler and Telemark this year, picked up the second-place aggregate award for girls born in 20016 in the Teck BC Cup Series.

Turner will also be off to Kamloops this weekend to compete at the BC Winter Games.

The WLCCSC is now inviting anyone interested to come watch its fourth annual WLCCSC Ski Tournament for elementary-school-aged skiers ages four to 16 this Sunday at Bull Mountain.

Racing is slated to begin at 10 a.m.