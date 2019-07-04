Cowboy heritage celebrated at Stampede with ranch rodeo

The 153 Mile Ranch team of Willee Twan (from left, holding the tail), Ryan Jasper (at the head) and Cuyler Huffman (on horseback) work together during the ranch branding, event held at the first Stampede Ranch Rodeo during final performance of the 93rd Annual Williams Lake Stampede. Judging the event was Ian Robertson of Miocene. (Greg Sabatino photo) For the first time in its history, the Williams Lake Stampede dedicated a whole rodeo performance for the Ranch Challenge Competition, a whole day for working cowboys to gather, compete and display their skills. The first event of the day (Monday July 1st) was the Top Horse competition; one rider from each of the ten ranches entered in the Ranch Challenge was chosen (by his team) to showcase the competence of his ranch horse. Each competitor had to demonstrate the quality of his (her) mount through an identical ride through a set course (reining pattern, sorting-cutting-hold back demo and a roping segment). Their efforts were judged and scored by Larry Ramstad (Gang Ranch) and Ian Robertson (Miocene). Kayo Toews ; riding for DLCC-Riske Creek division emerged as the winner of this segment, taking 1st place with an accumulated score of 166 points. He was awarded a custom hand-crafted buckle made by Bryan Poffenroth, also of Riske Creek. (Liz Twan photo) The Woodjam Ranch team of Chad Seelhof (from left), Kyle Bell, Riata Seelhof and Ricky Seelhof await their turn in the cattle sorting event Monday at the Williams Lake Stampede Ranch Rodeo. (Greg Sabatino photo) Kayo Toews (DLCC-Riske Creek) on his horse, Rising General, demonstrates a sliding stop in front of the judges in the Top Horse portion of the Williams Lake Stampede Ranch Challenge on Canada Day at the Ranch Rodeo. (Liz Twan photo) Ricky Seelhof of the Woodjam Ranch at Horsefly comes to a sudden stop along the fence to halt the flight of a bovine critter during her run in the Top Horse event at the Williams Lake Stampede Ranch Challenge held on Canada Day. Seelhof was a busy woman working throughout the entire weekend at the Stampede. Ricky and her eldest daughter Riata were in the rodeo arena daily, on horseback chasing the timed event cattle back to the catch-pens during the Tie down roping, steer wrestling and Team roping events. Seelhof was also one of the main organizers of the Ranch Challenge as well as being a competitor on her family ranch team (Woodjam Ranch). Her efforts in the arena during the Ranch Challenge portion garnered recognition from the judges who awarded her the Top Cowgirl award for the event. (Liz Twan photo)

Liz Twan

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

For the first time in history, the Williams Lake Stampede played host to a full-day Ranch Rodeo, featured in its final performance Monday.

Ten teams from throughout the Cariboo-Chilcotin and across the province squared off while showcasing and testing their every day ranch rodeo skills, accumulating points in each event throughout the day where, ultimately, an overall aggregate champion was crowned.

Cowboys and cowgirls formed teams to compete in events including team doctoring, wild cow milking, wild horse race, a top horse competition, team sorting and head and heel branding.

The first event of the day was the top horse competition where one rider from each of the 10 ranches entered in the ranch challenge was chosen by their team to showcase the competence of their ranch horse.

Each competitor had to demonstrate the quality of his or her mount through an identical ride through a set course — reining pattern, sorting-cutting-hold back demo and a roping segment.

Their efforts were judged and scored by Larry Ramstad of the Gang Ranch and Ian Robertson of Miocene.

Kayo Toews, riding for Douglas Lake Cattle Company – Riske Creek Division, emerged as the winner of this segment, taking first place with an accumulate score of 166 points.

He was awarded a custom, hand-crafted buckle made by Bryan Poffenroth, also of Riske Creek, for his efforts.

READ MORE: Art of the Cowgirl to showcase local ranch rodeo talent

Finishing in first-place overall through the day’s events was Stump Lake Ranch of Kamloops, while the Woodjam Ranch team of Chad Seelhof, Ricky Seelhof, their eldest daughter, Riata Seelhof, and Kyle Bell, were second.

Ricky was a busy woman working throughout the entire weekend at Stampede, along with Riata — both in the rodeo arena daily and on horseback chasing the timed event cattle back to the catch-pens during the tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping events.

Ricky was also one of the main organizers of the Ranch Challenge, as well as being a competitor on her family ranch team.

Her efforts in the arena during the Ranch Challenge portion garnered recognition from the judges who awarded her the top cowgirl award for the event.

Brad Thomas of Williams Lake was the arena director, Gord Colliar of Cache Creek was the announcer, Jenny Huffman of 150 Mile and Asia Elliot of Alkali Lake tabulated scores and Bryan and Raylene Poffenroth contributed the use of their livestock for the competition, while Bryan also did the cattle handling during the event.

READ MORE: Thousands awarded after final pro rodeo at Stampede

There were numerous other volunteers working behind the scenes to ensure teh contest was successful.

The overall results from the event are as follows:

1.) Stump Lake Ranch (Brock Herman, Colby Stewart, Cole Bailey and Jake Herman)

2.) Woodjam Ranch (Chad Seelhof, Ricky Seelhof, Riata Seelhof and Kyle Bell)

3.) Douglas Lake Cattle Company – Riske Creek Division (Kayo Toews, Brad Rymer, Trent Evans and Ryder Wasilow)

Top hand, meanwhile, went to Brock Herman, with the top junior award going to Kacey Huffman.

Top three results from each event were:

Top Horse

1.) DLR Riske Creek

2.) Stump Lake

3.) Flying O

Sorting

1.) Chilco Ranch

2.) DLR Riske Creek

3.) Woodjam Ranch

Doctoring

1.) Woodjam Ranch

2.) Stump Lake Ranch

3.) Flying O Ranch

Branding

1.) Stump Lake Ranch

2.) River Ranch

3.) DLR Riske Creek

Cow Milking

1.) Woodjam Ranch

2.) Flying O Ranch

3.) Stump Lake Ranch

Horse Race

1.) Flying O

2.) Woodjam Ranch

3.) Coldstream Ranch



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter