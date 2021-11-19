Cougars, Northern Capitals planning for return of outdoor hockey game

Teams from Fraser Valley will be playing local outfits in outdoor games in late-January

The first outdoor BC U18AAA game included players from around the region, including former Williams Lake players Brette Kerley, Paige Outhouse, Pyper Alexander and goaltender Cadence Petitclerc-Crosby, The event took place on the outdoor ice at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena in January of 2020. The second event will be played at the same location in 2021. (Williams Lake Tribune File Photo)

The Cariboo’s best hockey players will get a chance to return to their roots, as the dates for their annual outdoor games have been set. Both teams will play an outdoor game at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena in late-January 2022.

The Cariboo Cougars U18AAA team will be playing on Saturday, Jan. 23, and the Northern Capitals U18AAA team will be playing on Sunday, Jan 24 at the Ernie Sam Memorial Arena located in Fort St. James on Nak’azdli Whut’en territory.

Both teams will be playing doubleheaders that weekend, with the indoor half of the games played in Vanderhoof. It is the only time this season the teams will be playing home games outside of Prince George.

The Northern Capitals will be playing the Fraser Valley Rush (in Vanderhoof on Jan. 23) and the Cariboo Cougars will be playing the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds (in Vanderhoof on Jan. 22).

“For many of this years roster, this will be the first time they are participating in the outdoor game, the excitement is already in the air,” an email from Cariboo Hockey reads.

“This weekend is the most highly anticipated games for our entire program, many hours spent by our volunteers to make this possible.”

The Northern Capitals first hosted an outdoor game in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic scrapping plans for a 2021 edition.

