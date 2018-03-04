Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves player Nate Graham-Jimmie looks to narrow the distance late in the third period of the Cariboo Amateur Hockey League game-three final against the Prince George Peewee Cougars. Prince George, however, held on to win 6-4 and earn a spot at the BC Hockey Championships. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Cougars eliminate Peewee T-wolves from provincial contention in close series

The Prince George Peewee Cougars will advance to provincials after a game-three win Sunday

It was a back and forth affair, but when the dust settled at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday it was the Prince George Peewee Cougars hoisting the Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association championship.

The Cougars defeated the Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves in the third and final game of the playoff series final between the two teams, 6-4, to earn a spot at the upcoming BC Hockey Championships.

A late first period lapse proved costly for the Timberwolves, who gave up three goals within the last minute of play in the frame to fall behind 4-1 heading into the second period.

Williams Lake battled hard to claw its way back into the contest with goals from Jackson Altwasser and Ryan Rife (2), but Prince George, again, found an answer scoring two more before the period came to an end.

In the third, Williams Lake’s Carter Boomer would cut the deficit to 6-4 but, despite late offensive pressure, the T-wolves weren’t able to find the evening markers they were looking for to force overtime.

Saturday, the two teams traded wins in Prince George before returning back to Williams Lake for the third and deciding game.

Previous story
Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Just Posted

Disappointing end to season for Bantam T-wolves in playoff final

Prince George defeats Williams Lake in game three of the Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association final.

Midget Timberwolves close season with tough losses

Prince George Cougars advance to provincials

Two women vie for CRD Area E director seat

General voting day will be April 7, 2018.

Incident with police ends peacefully

Male taken into custody from home on Likely Road

Truckload of homemade dog beds headed to BC SPCA shelters

Organizer hopes to collect more donations en route to Kelowna Monday for seized dogs

Future Hiker: journey toward the Pacific Crest Trail

In early April a Northwest woman will set out to complete one… Continue reading

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

B.C. VIEWS: Protest industry prepares for war against Alberta oil

Leaked document describes ‘swarm’ and ‘hive’ anti-pipeline strategy

Trio of champs crowned queens of B.C. provincial basketball

Walnut Grove, South Kamloops and Kelowna the winners at Langley Events Centre

RCMP dive team, Vancouver police continue search for missing mom

Investigators have zeroed in on New Brighton Park as the last known location of Su Yi Liang

Wenjack’s sister evokes memory of Gord Downie at school opening

With help of Downie’s “Secret Path” project, story of Chanie Wenjack’s death in 1966 has gone national

Most Read