Cougars eliminate Peewee T-wolves from provincial contention in close series

Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves player Nate Graham-Jimmie looks to narrow the distance late in the third period of the Cariboo Amateur Hockey League game-three final against the Prince George Peewee Cougars. Prince George, however, held on to win 6-4 and earn a spot at the BC Hockey Championships. (Greg Sabatino photo)

It was a back and forth affair, but when the dust settled at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Sunday it was the Prince George Peewee Cougars hoisting the Cariboo Amateur Hockey Association championship.

The Cougars defeated the Williams Lake Peewee Timberwolves in the third and final game of the playoff series final between the two teams, 6-4, to earn a spot at the upcoming BC Hockey Championships.

A late first period lapse proved costly for the Timberwolves, who gave up three goals within the last minute of play in the frame to fall behind 4-1 heading into the second period.

Williams Lake battled hard to claw its way back into the contest with goals from Jackson Altwasser and Ryan Rife (2), but Prince George, again, found an answer scoring two more before the period came to an end.

In the third, Williams Lake’s Carter Boomer would cut the deficit to 6-4 but, despite late offensive pressure, the T-wolves weren’t able to find the evening markers they were looking for to force overtime.

Saturday, the two teams traded wins in Prince George before returning back to Williams Lake for the third and deciding game.