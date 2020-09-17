Cops for Cancer Tour de North goes ‘virtual’ in Williams Lake

Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Nick Brown and Cst. Kevin Wiebe take a break at the Welcome to Williams Lake sign while taking part in this year’s virtual Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake RCMP constables Nick Brown (front) and Kevin Wiebe ride along Highway 97 during the Cops for Cancer Tour de North. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Nick Brown (right) and Cst. Kevin Wiebe (left) accept a generous donation of $1,000 from Williams Lake Canadian Tire owner Brad O’Neill. (Photo submitted) Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Nick Brown and Cst. Kevin Wiebe depart from the local detachment while taking part in this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North. (Photo submitted) RCMP Cpl. Eric Chrona (from left), Insp. Jeff Pelley, Cpl. Darrell Craig, Cst. Kevin Wiebe, Cst. Nick Brown and staff sergeant Del Byron, all of Williams Lake Detachment. (Photo submitted)

Two Williams Lake RCMP constables didn’t let a change in plans put a halt to their tenacious efforts fundraising for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North.

Originally scheduled to be an 850-kilometre, seven-day bicycle ride from Prince George to Prince Rupert, this year’s event was forced to be modified into a virtual event due to COVID-19 precautions. All other Cops for Cancer rides nationally also took place in a virtual format in riders’ home communities.

Funds raised from the annual event go to the Canadian Cancer Society to raise money for children affected by cancer, and their families.

Leaving from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Wednesday, Sept. 16, Wiebe and Brown took part in the Virtual Tour de North ride through Williams Lake, stopping at landmarks throughout the day, fundraising and spreading awareness.

“We are very grateful for the generosity and support that Williams Lake and surrounding communities have shown our riders this year,” Brown said following yesterday’s event.

Brown, who has been posted with the Williams Lake RCMP detachment since 2018, is originally from Vancouver Island and said he grew up looking forward to his city’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock annually.

“I’d volunteered in the past to help fundraise for the ride, and this year I decided to fulfill my dream of riding with the Cops for Cancer,” Brown said, noting cancer has touched his life as his mother is a breast caner survivor, and lost his grandmother to the disease.

Wiebe, who has been a member of the Williams Lake RCMP for the past three years, said he joined after also witnessing first hand the devastating effects of cancer.

“I want to contribute to the non-stop pursuit for a cure,” he said.

In 2016/17 Wiebe watched the city of Terrace rally behind his sister-in-law as she battled leukemia.

“An immense fundraising effort by the community contributed to her living as long as she did,” Wiebe said. “Although she lost her battle with cancer I never forgot the mass amount of people trying to help someone they didn’t even know. It moved me. And I want to return the favour.”

Money raised from the Cops for Cancer Tour de North helps fund leading edge pediatric cancer research to improve cancer treatments, prevent cancer and save lives.

It also helps provide reliable and up-to-date information on cancer, risk reduction and treatment, and supports the Canadian Cancer Society’s Camp Goodtimes.

Both constables have already achieved their fundraising goal of $3,000 each and donations can still be made online.

While Brown said it was a tiny bit disappointing to not be able to experience the full Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride, he noted they’ll reevaluate to see where things are at next year and possibly participate again.

“Was looking forward for the full ride and experience and had to readapt,” he said.

“At the end of the day, though, Kevin and I both met our fundraising goal which helps kids with cancer. That’s what really matters.”

If you would like to donate to either Cst. Brown or Cst. Wiebe you can do so at the following links:

– Cst. Nick Brown

– Cst. Kevin Wiebe



