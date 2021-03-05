Many members of the Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club (pictured) have teamed up with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to host a free ski in celebration of World Water Day. (Patrick Davies photo - Black Press Media)
Conservation society, cross country ski club, celebrate World Water Day with free ski March 6
The free ski will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at Bull Mountain
The Williams Lake Cross Country Ski Club has partnered with the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society to celebrate World Water Day this March.
Join the WLCCSC and the CCSC for a free ski, snowshoe or dog walk at Bull Mountain this coming Saturday, March 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
No rentals will be offered and participants are asked to bring their own gear.
World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, celebrates water and raises awareness of the 2.2 billion people currently living without access to safe water.
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
cross country skiingWilliams Lake
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here