U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association players have their 2023 home tournament Jan. 13-15. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association players have their 2023 home tournament Jan. 13-15. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)

Community invited to cheer at U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey home tournament

The action gets underway Friday afternoon Jan. 13

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be busy place this weekend, Jan. 13-15, as the U18 division hosts its home tournament.

Five Williams Lake teams will face off against teams from Smithers, Chase, Chilliwack, Prince George and Merritt Friday night and Saturday, with finals taking place Sunday.

If you’re looking to cheer on the home teams, Williams Lake teams will be playing at 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday the home teams play in games starting at 7:15 a.m., all through the day wrapping up at 6:45 p.m.

Division coordinator Sarah Moore invites the community to come out, watch some great hockey and cheer on the teams.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor HockeyWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Another loss, another bucket full of reasons to be upset with the Canucks
Next story
Pro athletes chasing workers’ compensation for their injuries

Just Posted

Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Facebook photo) Takla First Nation shared the announcement of the loss of Carmelita Abraham late Friday, Jan. 14. Chief John French says family will be gathering at the Willow Inn in Quesnel on Thursday, Jan. 20 for grief and letting the spirit go smudge ceremony. (Facebook photo)
Preliminary inquiry into murder of Carmelita Abraham set for April in Quesnel

Williams Lake First Nation will be releasing the second phase of it findings from the investigation into the site of the former St. Joseph's Mission Residential School on Jan. 25, 2023. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to reveal more St. Joseph’s Mission investigation results

U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association players have their 2023 home tournament Jan. 13-15. (Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Community invited to cheer at U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey home tournament

Barb Bachmeier has been a firefighter for many years. (Harold Bartel photo)
Female firefighters extinguishing stereotypes in the Cariboo