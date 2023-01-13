Community invited to cheer at U18 Williams Lake Minor Hockey home tournament

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will be busy place this weekend, Jan. 13-15, as the U18 division hosts its home tournament.

Five Williams Lake teams will face off against teams from Smithers, Chase, Chilliwack, Prince George and Merritt Friday night and Saturday, with finals taking place Sunday.

If you’re looking to cheer on the home teams, Williams Lake teams will be playing at 2:15 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

On Saturday the home teams play in games starting at 7:15 a.m., all through the day wrapping up at 6:45 p.m.

Division coordinator Sarah Moore invites the community to come out, watch some great hockey and cheer on the teams.

