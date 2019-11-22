Coach Isnardy: ‘This is the best we’ve played all season’

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 3 Timberwolves skated to a silver medal during the weekend at the team’s home tournament at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The T-wolves opened its tournament with a 5-5 tie against Langley, before falling to a tough Quesnel squad, 6-1.

The team then bounced back to dominate Terrace in a 7-1 triumph, before downing Prince George 4-1 late Saturday afternoon to earn themselves a berth in the championship where they would, again, take on their northern rivals, Quesnel.

After playing the majority of the contest deadlocked at 1-1, Quesnel found its momentum early in the third period, scoring two quick goals to pull away 3-1 within minutes of the start of the frame.

READ MORE: Williams Lake Minor Hockey Association recognizes achievements

Williams Lake would add a late goal, however, Quesnel skated to a 5-2 victory.

Scoring in the final for Williams Lake were Amdeus Isnardy and Kendon Mackinnon — both unassisted markers.

Timberwolves head coach Todd Isnardy, after the tournament, said he was thrilled with his team’s play throughout the weekend.

“The boys were so stoked to play in the final [at their home tournament,” he said. “That’s the best we’ve played all year. The kids kept getting better and better.”

He added the entire coaching staff are extremely proud of the team for their work ethic.

“It’s amazing,” he said. ‘We’re going to continue to get better and better to reach our goal of reaching the provincial championship.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Just Posted

Coach Isnardy: ‘This is the best we’ve played all season’

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 3 Timberwolves skated to a silver medal during the weekend

RCMP officers receive Award of Valour for heroic actions during 2018 mudslides

“The (officers) not only went above and beyond, they performed heroically under extreme conditions.”

Operation Red Nose gearing up for another holiday season in Williams Lake

Call 250 392-2222 and a team of three Operation Red Nose volunteers will help you get home safely

Stolen backhoe worth $125,000 found hidden on South Cariboo property: RCMP

Backhoe was reported missing on Nov. 18

Tsilhqot’in leaders travelling to Geneva, Switzerland to continue global fight for Indigenous rights

Delegation attending the United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights

PHOTOS: NHL honours B.C. grandma’s battle against cancer in special match

Shea Theodore’s grandmother Kay Darlington dropped the puck at a special ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ game

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Appeal dismissed for B.C. man who assaulted woman in ‘thoroughly modern’ fight over phone

‘Both were seeking evidence of cheating by the other,’ says B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Freezing rain on the way to B.C.’s Fraser Valley, Interior

Road conditions will be icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns

University of Victoria threatens any athletes who speak about rowing coach probe

Barney Williams has been accused of harassment and abuse

B.C.’s largest catholic archdiocese names 9 clergymen in sex abuse report; probes ongoing

Vancouver Archdioces presides over 443,000 parishoners in B.C.

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

Most B.C. residents, including those hit by 2018 storms, not prepared for outages: report

Create an emergency kit, BC Hydro says, and report all outages or downed lines

Most Read