Co-ed soccer fun day tournament coming up Aug. 6 in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake Men’s Soccer League will be hosting it’s second annual co-ed soccer fun day on Saturday, Aug. 6.

This year’s tournament has been renamed the Haylie Shoults Memorial Fun Day. Haylie was a big part of the Williams Lake soccer community. Last year’s tournament was a success and fun time to be had by all with teams from Quesnel, 100 Mile and Alkali Lake joining in on the fun.

Registration is $10 per player with players being placed on teams. The event will conclude with a BBQ and social with overnight camping optional. Please contact Dragan Jukic for registration at 250-303-0344.

The Williams Lake Men’s Soccer League will also be hosting events later on in the year, screening the FIFA 2022 World Cup with the Canadian men’s team featuring for the first time since 1986.

