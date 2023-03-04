Co-ed indoor soccer tournament enjoyed in Williams Lake

The Dragan Slayers versus Bromeos and Juliet’s in Saturday afternoon game during the 2023 Sweetheart Tournament held at Columneetza Secondary School Family Day weekend. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Kim Lewis stands with the 2023 Sweetheart Soccer Tournament poster honouring two former members who passed away. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Bromeos and Juliet’s. (Photo submitted) Dragan Slayers. (Photo submitted) The Kickapoos. (Photo submitted) Puddle Jumpers. (Photo submitted)

Indoor soccer enthusiasts enjoyed the opportunity to compete in a tournament in Williams Lake on the Family Day weekend.

An annual event organized by the Williams Lake Ladies Soccer League, the two-day Sweetheart 2023 Tournament drew five co-ed teams – four local and one from 100 Mile House.

In final standings the Puddle Jumpers got first place, Dragan Slayers second, Bromeos and Juliet’s third, The Kickapoos fourth and Team Mthandazo in fifth, however, Mthandazo was from 100 Mile House and had to forfeit the Sunday games due to the weather and road conditions.

“Our spirit of the games memorial award went to Mike Holm,” said Kim Lewis, a member of the Williams Lake Ladies Soccer League executive.

“He tore his Achilles in the first game and after he went to the hospital got a cast and came back to support his team for every single game.”

Holm was on the Puddle Jumpers team.

The tournament’s most sportsmanlike award went to Darko Ognjaanov, who was on the Dragan Slayers.

Lewis said the Ladies league has almost wrapped up the indoor season, with playoffs next week.

“Then our outdoor season starts just after May long weekend. We post all of the links and updates on the Williams lake ladies soccer Facebook page.”

She said registration for the outdoor season will be posted at the beginning of April.

Eyeing the future, Lewis said they are also really hoping to get some action going on an indoor soccer facility for Williams Lake.

“It would be a huge asset to our soccer community,” she said.



monica.lamb-yorski@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile HouseLocal SportsWilliams Lake