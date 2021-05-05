Cleanup slated for Sunday, May 9 at Fireman’s Fairways Golf Course at Chimney, Felker lakes

Fireman’s Fairway is an 11-hole, par 3 course, opened in 1994

Fireman’s Fairways between Chimney and Felker lakes is slated to open soon, following a clean up work bee this Sunday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m. (Photo submitted)

Fireman’s Fairway Golf Course nestled between Chimney and Felker lakes is set to tee off for the upcoming season.

In preparation, the communities will be holding a golf course clean up scheduled for this Sunday, May 9 starting at 10 a.m.

Dwayne ‘Rusty’ Rustemeyer, past president of the Chimney and Felker Lakes Landholders Association and chair of the golf committee, said flags will be up shortly after the cleanup and the course open to the public.

“We’ll be open for COVID-friendly golf,” Rustemeyer said, however, noted the patio will be closed and, unfortunately, players will not be permitted to hang around after their rounds.

Fireman’s Fairway is an 11-hole, par 3 course, opened in 1994 after a group of volunteer firefighters in the community undertook the project of constructing the course.

READ MORE: Green jackets awarded at annual Fireman’s Fairways Golf Tournament

For anyone interested in playing, envelopes and scorecards are available at the course, where course users can put their money inside an envelope, then drop it into a slot.

The cost is $10 a day for adults, $6 for seniors and children under 12 are $2. Memberships are also available.

“It’s great fun,” Rustemeyer said of the course. “Last year I went down every morning I could. I got in just over 100 rounds last year.”

At the cleanup anyone participating is asked to bring their own tools including rakes and wheelbarrows.

“We’ll rake the greens, any leaves, take out any branches and put up signage — things like that,” he said.

“We have mats at the tee boxes we have to install, so we’ll get all that done, as well.”

Usually, the course hosts an annual Chimney and Felker Lakes Green Jacket Golf Tournament, however, the event may not be possible again, for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19 restrictions.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter